Miami Film Festival GEMS 2026 Set for Coral Gables Art Cinema

The Miami Film Festival GEMS 2026 takes place from October 29 through November 5, 2026, at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, bringing awards-season contenders, industry talks, and special events to South Florida over Halloween weekend, according to the Miami Film Festival.

The Bottom Line

Tickets for GEMS 2026 are on sale now through the Miami Film Festival.

Screenings, panels, awards, and celebrations run from October 29 to November 5, 2026.

Events take place at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, located at 260 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL.

Scheduling the Aragon Avenue Screenings

As announced by the Miami Film Festival, the eight-day cinematic showcase kicks off on Thursday, October 29, 2026, running straight through Thursday, November 5, 2026. Patrons attending the festival across Halloween weekend and into early November will find daily screenings scheduled through Saturday, October 31st, Saturday, November 1st, Monday, November 2nd, Tuesday, November 3rd, Wednesday, November 4th, and Thursday, November 5th. All festival passes and ticket orders through the organization are strictly final sale, with no refunds or exchanges permitted.

Inside the Coral Gables Art Cinema Experience

Offering a distinct departure from mainstream megaplexes, the venue at 260 Aragon Ave delivers a relaxed, friendly atmosphere cherished by local film enthusiasts. Google user reviews highlight the theater’s comfortable seating, clear screens, robust sound systems, and complimentary parking options. Reviewers frequently praise the venue for providing a cozy, community-driven space where audiences can disconnect and fully immerse themselves in thoughtfully curated art house films, complemented by an on-site selection of food, beer, and wine.

Event Detail Specification Event Name Miami Film Festival GEMS 2026 Venue Coral Gables Art Cinema Location 260 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Dates October 29 – November 5, 2026

Securing Access and Membership Options

Film lovers looking to participate in the festival’s industry panels, celebratory parties, and early award-season screenings can purchase tickets directly through the Miami Film Festival. Attendees seeking ongoing access to independent cinema and special member perks can join the Miami Film Society via miamifilmsociety.com. Anyone requiring customer support or ticketing assistance can reach out to organizers directly by email at [email protected].

Photo: google.com