$70,000 OPT Fee Proposed by DHS for F-1 Students

The Department of Homeland Security published a proposed rule on October 8, 2026, introducing a $70,000 fee for schools recommending an F-1 international student for initial Optional Practical Training, alongside a $30,000 fee for subsequent recommendations like STEM extensions.

Market Impact

Institutional Recruitment Budgets: Universities must factor in administrative overhead costs for post-graduation work pipelines.

Universities must factor in administrative overhead costs for post-graduation work pipelines. Talent Pipeline Volatility: Programs tracking talent for professional drafts face potential shifts as institutions reassess their willingness to sponsor and recommend OPT programs.

Programs tracking talent for professional drafts face potential shifts as institutions reassess their willingness to sponsor and recommend OPT programs. Compliance Overhead: Compliance units will need to monitor how university administrators absorb or pass along these regulatory costs to maintain international student pipelines.

Structural Mechanics of the Proposed OPT Fee Schedule

Under the regulatory framework advanced by the Department of Homeland Security, SEVP-certified schools carry the direct responsibility of satisfying the fee before a designated school official can officially recommend a student for practical training. The financial burden scales significantly depending on the duration of the practical training lifecycle. An initial 12-month post-completion OPT window triggers a $70,000 charge. If that same student subsequently secures a 24-month STEM OPT extension, an additional $30,000 fee applies, bringing the cumulative institutional price tag to $100,000 per qualifying candidate.

While the regulation legally places the payment obligation on the educational institution rather than the individual student or the hiring employer, the Department of Homeland Security explicitly acknowledges that schools possess the structural flexibility to pass these costs downward. Institutions could distribute the financial pressure across international students, the broader student body, or prospective employers. Crucially, the fee links directly to the school’s formal OPT recommendation rather than to any specific corporate entity. Consequently, an international graduate switching employers during their authorized period does not trigger a secondary assessment.

OPT Program Stage Proposed Fee Cumulative Cost Initial 12-Month Post-Completion OPT $70,000 $70,000 24-Month STEM OPT Extension $30,000 $100,000

Regulatory Objectives and the Public Comment Timeline

The Department of Homeland Security frames the fee adjustments as a mechanism to reduce fraud and abuse in the OPT program, strengthen immigration enforcement and program integrity, and address concerns about the impact of OPT employment on U.S. workers. However, the measure remains strictly a proposal and holds no legal effect at this stage.

The rulemaking process maintains a federal review schedule. Public feedback regarding the proposed rule closes on November 9, 2026, while comments targeting the associated information collection run until December 7, 2026. Following the closure of both windows, agency officials will evaluate the commentary before deciding whether to advance a final rule. Should the policy be finalized, it would take effect 60 days following formal publication. Current participants engaged in approved OPT programs, or students who secured their designated school official recommendation prior to the effective date, generally remain shielded from the new fee structure for that existing OPT period.

Broader Policy Shifts and Institutional Readiness

This initiative arrives amid a broader series of federal adjustments targeting nonimmigrant student visas. Earlier in 2026, the Department of Homeland Security finalized a framework designed to replace the long-standing duration of status system for F, J, and I nonimmigrants with fixed admission periods. Although a federal court subsequently intervened by blocking that specific mandate nationwide before it took effect, the government has mounted an appeal, leaving the existing duration of status framework operational for now.

For international students and graduates navigating practical training pathways, operations continue under current procedural guidelines. Yet, institutional administrators must weigh long-term financial exposure. If finalized in its current iteration, the magnitude of these fees could significantly affect whether schools are willing or able to recommend international students for practical training, potentially reshaping the landscape for international talent development.