NYT Strands Hints and Answers for October 12, 2026 (No. 953)

The New York Times Strands puzzle #953 for Monday, October 12, 2026, centers on the theme “In a manner of speaking,” challenging word game enthusiasts with linguistic variations and colloquialisms.

Locating the Spangram TURNOFPHRASE

Players navigating the October 12 grid faced a layout requiring them to uncover terms for everyday language usage and figurative expressions. According to CNET reporting, the puzzle’s central spangram is TURNOFPHRASE , which snakes across the board from a starting point at the bottom left. CNET editor Gael Fashingbauer Cooper noted that solving the spangram requires winding up and over the grid to connect the letters of the 12-letter phrase.

To assist players struggling with the board, the in-game hint system unlocks after submitting three non-theme words of four letters or more. Lifehacker and CNET both listed valid filler words used by solvers to trigger hints, including HELP , CARE , NARC , CRAVE , RAVE , RUNT , TURN , LOIN , COUP , SEEN , RARE , and LANCE . Submitting these unlocks highlighted letters for the remaining theme entries.

The Complete Solution for Puzzle #953

TechRadar outlined the final solution set, confirming that puzzle #953 relies entirely on terms describing non-textbook or colloquial language.

Photo: The New York Times

TURNOFPHRASE (Yellow Spangram)

(Yellow Spangram) PARLANCE

JARGON

VERNACULAR

LINGO

DIALECT

The New York Times designates puzzle difficulty based on ratings compiled from paid testers prior to daily release. Monday’s linguistic challenge was rated as moderate, sitting below the challenging tier assigned to subsequent puzzles like Tuesday’s grid #954, which featured the spangram CRINGEWORTHY and awkwardness synonyms such as EMBARRASS , APPALL , NONPLUS , CHAGRIN , and MORTIFY as detailed by TechRadar.

Platform Availability and Rules

Strands is hosted directly on the New York Times website and within the official NYT Games application for desktop and mobile devices. Unlike traditional word puzzles where incorrect guesses penalize the player, Strands allows unlimited submissions.

Update (October 13, 2026)

According to Lifehacker, players tackling the October 12 puzzle could rely on specific clues provided for the day's challenge, including the spangram hint pointing toward another word for expression or idiom, while theme clues referred to terms for commonly used variations or everyday language understood by most rather than strictly textbook-level speech. Lifehacker's walkthrough also detailed the solving process for the board, noting the identification of the phrase segment before uncovering the full spangram and the remaining blue theme words.