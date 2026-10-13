TSV Untersiemau and TTC Tiefenlauter dominate in the Verbandsliga table

TSV Untersiemau and TTC Tiefenlauter secured vital victories in the Verbandsliga Nordost table over the weekend. Untersiemau edged the SpVgg Erlangen 6:4 to claim the top spot with 6:2 points, while Tiefenlauter defeated Erlangen 7:3 and crushed TSV Windheim 8:2 to climb to fourth place.

Table Momentum

Table Momentum: TSV Untersiemau takes over the league summit at 6:2 points.

TSV Untersiemau takes over the league summit at 6:2 points. Fixture Congestion: TTC Tiefenlauter faces a rigorous test against the undefeated TV Ebern on Saturday.

TTC Tiefenlauter faces a rigorous test against the undefeated TV Ebern on Saturday. Home Court Advantage: TSV Untersiemau returns home this Saturday to host TTC Creussen, aiming to consolidate their lead at the top.

Untersiemau Navigates a Five-Set Marathon Against Erlangen

The fixture between TSV Untersiemau and SpVgg Erlangen proved intensely contested. None of the eight players managed to navigate their matches without dropping a set, with fully half of the ten encounters stretching into a fifth and final frame. While to kick off the match the doubles pairing Miszewski/Gundel only dropped one set (11:1, 14:12, 6:11, 11:2), the formation Markert/Funk found themselves on the losing path (11:7, 7:11, 4:11).

Miszewski briefly struggled in the second phase, dropping an opening set 2:11 before recovering to win the next three.

Tiefenlauter Dominates Windheim and Erlangen Back-to-Back

TTC Tiefenlauter delivered a dominant double-header performance. Against TSV Windheim, the visitors fought back through their doubles pairing of Stefan Schirmer and Patrick Grosch, but Tiefenlauter quickly took control.

Just two hours later, Tiefenlauter returned to the table to face SpVgg Erlangen. Following the victory in both opening doubles, it was Trifon Lengerov, Dimitar Stoimenov, and Paul Hofmann who ensured a reassuring 5:0 lead with their singles successes. Despite resistance from Erlangen’s lower order, Lengerov shut down any comeback hopes by clinching the sixth point early, paving the way for a comfortable 7:3 final score.

Team Opponent Result League Position / Points TSV Untersiemau SpVgg Erlangen 6:4 1st place (6:2 points) TTC Tiefenlauter TSV Windheim 8:2 4th place (4:2 points) TTC Tiefenlauter SpVgg Erlangen 7:3 4th place (4:2 points)

High-Stakes Weekends Ahead in the Verbandsliga

The league standings grow tighter as teams approach the next round of fixtures. TTC Tiefenlauter faces a severe test on Saturday, October 17, traveling to face the undefeated TV Ebern starting at 14:00. Meanwhile, TSV Untersiemau returns to home turf at 17:30 to welcome TTC Creussen, who currently hold a 2:2 record in the division.