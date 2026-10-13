Donald Trump is evaluating firing Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle

President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he is evaluating the potential dismissal of U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle following reports that she pressured a Republican donor to settle a $100,000 American Express bill in exchange for promised access to senior administration officials.

When questioned by reporters at the White House on Monday regarding whether he was considering removing the diplomat, the president answered directly: “We’re looking at it. We’re not happy.”

The diplomatic scrutiny follows an investigative report published last week by the Wall Street Journal. The reporting detailed communications wherein Ambassador Guilfoyle allegedly urged a Republican donor to clear a $100,000 American Express bill while simultaneously offering access to senior Trump administration officials.

Legal representation for the ambassador has disputed the authenticity of the messaging records obtained by the publication. According to her lawyer, Guilfoyle was owed money for pre-nomination speaking gigs—a claim that the donor denied.

An inquiry regarding the president’s remarks on Guilfoyle’s upcoming status went unanswered right away by the State Department, the agency responsible for embassy management.

Assessing Diplomatic Exposure and Administrative Risk

President Trump publicly acknowledged that he is considering firing Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle, stating explicitly at the White House that “We’re not happy.”

The scrutiny was triggered by Wall Street Journal reporting alleging that Guilfoyle pushed a Republican donor to pay off a $100,000 American Express bill in exchange for access to senior Trump administration officials.

Ambassador Guilfoyle’s legal counsel has disputed the authenticity of the messaging records, asserting that she was owed money for pre-nomination speaking gigs—an assertion denied by the donor.

Contested Communications and Legal Defense

The core of the controversy centers on messages reviewed and published by the Wall Street Journal. The reporting outlines an exchange where the ambassador allegedly pushed a donor to pay off a $100,000 American Express bill while she was also promising access to senior Trump administration officials.

In response to the publication, legal counsel acting on behalf of Ambassador Guilfoyle disputed the authenticity of the messages. The attorney maintained that she was owed money for pre-nomination speaking gigs.

However, the donor involved in the exchange has denied the attorney’s claim, leaving the nature of the financial transactions contested between the parties involved.

Institutional Response and Pending State Department Review

No immediate reply to inquiries about the president’s statements concerning Guilfoyle’s status was provided by the State Department, which is tasked with supervising embassies.

As the White House evaluates the diplomatic fallout from the reporting, no final administrative determination regarding a dismissal has been formally announced by the president.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.