IKEA Stengrönska: New Bedside Alarm Clock with Qi2 Wireless Charger and Thermometer

IKEA has introduced Stengrönska, a bedside clock measuring 170 by 160 by 36 millimeters that combines an ambient lamp, a thermo-hygrometer, and a wireless charger into a single housing. As Živě.cz reported, the device currently sells only in Japan and China for the equivalent of roughly 700 crowns, sporting a large monochrome front display for time, date, and environmental readings.

Hardware Specifications And Charging Performance

The front panel displays the clock in a 12-hour or 24-hour format alongside indoor temperature and humidity levels, as Mobilizujeme.cz noted. Users can set up to three independent alarms with six distinct volume levels and a nine-minute snooze option. A bottom LED strip casts a soft yellow glow intended solely for nighttime orientation, offering three brightness steps alongside the display’s three-stage dimming. Power reaches the unit via an included USB-C cable, though users must supply a charging adapter of at least 30 watts to drive the full feature set. On the upper surface, a Qi 2.1-compliant wireless charging pad delivers up to 15 watts of power to compatible phones, earbuds, and induction-coil accessories.

Thermal Constraints And Ecosystem Limits

Induction charging generates substantial waste heat that directly influences the internal temperature sensor. IKEA explicitly acknowledges that active device charging temporarily compromises the accuracy of the thermo-hygrometer readings. This thermal interference explains why the measured metrics appear only on the local monochrome screen rather than broadcasting to a broader smart home network. Unlike other Swedish furniture maker ecosystem sensors, Stengrönska lacks Matter over Thread connectivity. The product appears on the Japanese IKEA storefront for 4,999 yen including local taxes.

Unresolved Regional Release Details

Czech pricing and an official release date remain unconfirmed by the manufacturer, leaving domestic buyers waiting for local availability. Retailers have listed the unit exclusively in Asian markets so far. It remains unclear whether future firmware revisions or hardware updates will adjust thermal compensation algorithms to allow smart home integration.