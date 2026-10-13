One Dead and Several Injured in Six Flags Roller Coaster Incident

A person died and four others were injured in an incident on the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia on Monday afternoon, prompting an ongoing Cobb County police investigation, a park evacuation, and the temporary closure of similar steel hypercoasters across multiple states.

The tragedy unfolded just before 4 p.m. on Monday at the amusement park in Austell and Mableton, Georgia, as crowds visited for the Columbus Day holiday. The Cobb County Police Department deployed patrol officers and assigned park personnel to the scene before handing the investigation over to Major Crimes Unit. Authorities have not yet released the cause of death or detailed the nature of the injuries sustained by the four other victims.

Witnesses Report Fatal Fall From Goliath Roller Coaster

Park guests who witnessed the accident shared harrowing accounts with local media outlets. Passengers on the ride and bystanders described seeing a man come out of his seat while the train was in motion. Logan Conner, who was riding the attraction with his fiancé, recounted making direct eye contact with the victim as he slid sideways out of the vehicle.

Photo: WCVB

The man started levitating in the air sideways. We made direct eye contact with him. Logan Conner, witness and passenger

Other witnesses reported that the falling rider struck parts of the track structure before hitting the ground. One visitor noted that the incident was captured on souvenir photographs automatically snapped by cameras along the ride. Following the accident, emergency crews and park staff halted the Goliath train near the top of the lift hill, leaving passengers stranded in the air until workers began evacuating riders four at a time down stairways.

Six Flags Shuts Down Similar Hypercoasters Across Six States

In response to the fatal incident, the amusement park operator temporarily closed nine rollercoasters across six different amusement parks. The closures include sister rides such as the Raging Bull at Six Flags Great America in Illinois, enacted out of an abundance of caution while safety inspections get underway. The commissioner’s office is responsible for the inspection of rides in the Peach State. Cedar Fairs combined with Six Flags in 2024, establishing the combined entity as the largest operator of amusement parks in the United States.

Photo: Atlanta News First

The Goliath ride at Six Flags Over Georgia opened in 2006. According to the park’s website, the ride reaches top speeds of 70 mph and heights of 200 feet, featuring a 12-story drop, a 540-degree spiral, razor-sharp turns, and colossal bunny hop hills. As a hypercoaster, it prioritizes air time and speed over inversions.

We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest’s family, friends, and loved ones. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation spokesperson, via park statement

Cobb County Officials and Local Leadership Respond to the Tragedy

Elected officials from Cobb County and surrounding municipalities expressed grief over the loss of life at an institution deeply tied to regional tourism. Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid released a statement highlighting the shock felt throughout the community.

Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta

I cannot imagine the horror the patrons and employees witnessed today, and my heart aches for the family who lost a loved one. Lisa Cupid, Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman

Cupid emphasized that next of kin have been notified and that county authorities are working closely with the park as the investigation proceeds. Mableton Mayor Michael Owens also issued a statement acknowledging the tragedy, noting that Mableton Public Safety Director Dr. Kerry Stallings is actively coordinating with the Cobb County Police Department and park security. Mayor Owens expressed, “We are grateful to the personnel responding to this incident and will continue to support coordination with the appropriate authorities. Out of respect for the family and the ongoing investigation, we will refrain from commenting further at this time.”

Park Availability and Ongoing Safety Scrutiny

Six Flags Over Georgia operates primarily on weekends during October but opened on Monday to accommodate visitors for the holiday. The park was already scheduled to be closed on Tuesday, according to a park spokesperson, who noted that the park was providing support to guests and employees.

US: Georgia Six Flags Amusement Park Incident Leaves One Dead & Several Injured #shorts

The incident places renewed scrutiny on amusement park safety following a series of recent high-profile legal actions and accidents across the industry. Just weeks prior, Six Flags faced multiple lawsuits regarding brain injuries on the X2 roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, a ride that has remained closed since July following litigation led by attorney Christopher Bulone. Investigators in Cobb County have not yet indicated when safety inspectors will clear the Goliath coaster to reopen.