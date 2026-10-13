Digital Foundry Tests PS5 QSSR Upscaling Technology

Sony has introduced a new image-reconstruction technology called QSSR to the standard PlayStation 5, adapting capabilities previously restricted to the PS5 Pro. Initial testing by the technical analysis outlet Digital Foundry indicates that the system delivers promising visual upgrades, though performance impacts vary depending on target resolutions and graphic modes.

Throughout the current console generation, developers targeting stable frame rates of 60 frames per second have frequently relied on upscaling techniques to bridge the gap between low internal resolutions—such as 720p, 864p, or 1080p—and output resolutions like 1440p or 4K. While Sony initially rolled out PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) exclusively for the PS5 Pro, the new QSSR variant brings adapted reconstruction features to the base PlayStation 5 hardware.

Performance Impact and Resolution Costs

The technical team spent approximately six hours evaluating the technology across two titles where it is currently active: Marvel’s Wolverine and Ghost of Yotei. According to technical assessments by Richard Leadbetter and Oliver McKenzie, the feature yields “very promissor” results, though the visual improvements carry distinct hardware costs.

In Marvel’s Wolverine, running the QSSR in performance mode requires an additional 1.5 to 1.8 milliseconds per frame compared to the developer’s native upscaler when converting from an 864p base to 1440p. This processing overhead translates to a drop of 8 to 10 frames per second if running at identical internal resolutions. However, when targeting a 60 fps standard, the software compensates by dynamically scaling internal resolutions downward when necessary to preserve fluidity while delivering a sharper final image.

The performance cost increases significantly when attempting native 4K output. In fidelity mode, QSSR requires roughly 4.4 milliseconds to reconstruct each frame, compared to 2 milliseconds for PSSR on the PS5 Pro. Consequently, technical analysts suggest that 1440p represents a more suitable target resolution for the base console’s adaptation.

Developer Integration and Future Outlook

Sony principal graphics engineer Daniel Craig concurred with the analysis, noting that optimal results depend on developers balancing resolution targets with specific graphics modes. Regarding implementation, Craig stated that adapting existing software to use QSSR requires minimal effort, estimating that titles already utilizing PSSR could incorporate the base version with only a few days of adjustment.

Updating previously released software to support the feature would represent a “relativamente fácil e de baixo risco” process for development studios. Analysts identified several major titles—including Alan Wake 2, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows—as strong candidates for future QSSR integration.

While specialists emphasize the need for broader implementation before reaching definitive conclusions, they note a distinct performance gap remains between the base console’s QSSR and the dedicated hardware-accelerated PSSR found on the PS5 Pro.