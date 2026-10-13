Semiconductor Stocks Plunge 7% as Broadcom Warns of AI Casino Mentality

Global semiconductor stocks plunged on Tuesday as growing anxiety over artificial intelligence financing and Chinese competition sent South Korea’s Kospi index tumbling 7%. Broadcom’s chief executive warned that investors are treating the tech boom like a casino.

Global markets face a sharp reckoning over the financial underpinnings of the artificial intelligence boom. Broadcom Chief Executive Hock Tan warned during an event in Singapore that finding funding for rapid expansion could easily surpass semiconductor shortages as an industry hurdle, according to Naftemporiki.

Broadcom Chief Executive Warns of Casino Mentality in AI Betting

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Tan cautioned that market enthusiasm has detached from financial reality as debt-financed technology deals collide with a higher interest rate environment that increases borrowing burdens. Many investors don’t have any idea where they are investing, Tan said, adding that participants build extreme expectations before realizing it is almost like being in a casino, as reported by Naftemporiki.

The market strain extends beyond chipmakers into public offerings. Last week’s cancellation of a planned share offering by Firmus Grid—a data center firm backed by Nvidia—further fueled doubts regarding the longevity of the current sector expansion.

Seoul Plunges 7% as Kospi Loses One-Third of Its Peak Value

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Selling pressure hit South Korea hardest due to the heavy weight of chip manufacturers on its exchange. The Seoul bourse temporarily suspended automated program trading on the Kospi for the first time since August.

The Kospi index has now dropped roughly one-third from its June record high and sits below its 200-day moving average, a closely watched technical indicator for long-term market direction. Eugene Asset Management Chief Investment Officer Ha Seok-keun noted that valuation pressures stem from uncertainty over whether the current upward cycle can persist through 2028 and beyond.

Samsung and SK Hynix Slide While Chinese Competition Looms

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Major Asian technology shares absorbed heavy losses on Tuesday. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix each dropped more than 8%. In Japan, flash memory company Kioxia Holdings lost over 12%, while a Chinese tech stock index fell as much as 3.6% before paring losses. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Asia’s largest company by market value, dipped up to 2%.

Market anxiety intensified following a report from the South China Morning Post, cited by Bloomberg, detailing progress by China’s CXMT on a new memory architecture. CXMT reportedly plans to unveil a higher-density server memory product by the end of 2026, intensifying competition for Samsung and SK Hynix. Fibonacci Asset Management Global Chief Executive Jung In-yun observed that Samsung’s record profits announced last week were overshadowed by fears regarding Chinese competition and the long-term sustainability of artificial intelligence expenditures.

CXMT still has to prove that it can turn technological progress into commercially competitive mass production.

Investors are shifting focus from immediate corporate financial reports to the durability of future profits. Market participants await upcoming results from ASML and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company for further indicators on the sector’s growth trajectory. KCM Trade Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer noted that investors are scrutinizing the underlying numbers and business rationale behind current valuations.