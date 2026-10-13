Marco Bellocchio directs Portobello series on Enzo Tortora

Italian director Marco Bellocchio returns to television with Portobello, a drama series dramatizing the 1983 wrongful arrest of RAI television star Enzo Tortora, as reported by Télérama. The series traces the sudden downfall of a broadcaster who was drawing 28 million viewers before being falsely accused of drug trafficking and mafia ties.

The Real Case of Enzo Tortora

Enzo Tortora was arrested by carabinieri in his hotel room on June 17, 1983, based on the testimony of a member of the Nuova Camorra Organizzata, as detailed by Télé 7 Jours.

Despite inconsistencies in the case, Tortora was convicted in 1985 and sentenced to ten years in prison before winning a full acquittal on appeal in 1986, which became definitive in 1987.

The series premiered at the 2025 Venice Film Festival and arrives on arte.tv in France on October 8, 2026, ahead of its linear broadcast on Arte starting October 15, 2026.

From National Icon to Accused Criminal

In the early 1980s, Enzo Tortora stood at the peak of Italian television. As noted by Télé 7 Jours, he had hosted the variety show Portobello on Rai since 1977, pulling in millions of viewers every week. Franceinfo likens his cultural footprint to that of a French television titan, calling him the “Michel Drucker italien.” That public profile made his sudden midnight arrest a trauma for modern Italian society.

The machinery of justice ground forward after a collaborator from the Camorra organization named the presenter. Without verifying his dires, authorities locked him away, triggering an intense media storm. Franceinfo highlights how photographers and tabloid journalists tore into the fallen star, eager to dismantle the idol they had built.

Marco Bellocchio Dissects the State and the Screen

Director Marco Bellocchio is no stranger to examining Italy’s historical wounds. Télérama points out that the auteur previously explored the kidnapping and murder of Aldo Moro by the Red Brigades in his miniseries Esterno notte. With Portobello, co-created alongside Stefano Bises, Giordana Mari, and Peppe Fiore, Bellocchio shifts his lens to the intersection of media spectacles, judicial overreach, and organized crime.

Photo: franceinfo

Actor Fabrizio Gifuni steps into the role of Tortora. According to Programme TV Ouest-France, the supporting cast features Barbora Bobulova, Lino Musella, Romana Maggiora Vergano, Gennaro Apicella, Luciano Giugliano, Alessio Praticò, Massimiliano Rossi, Gianfranco Gallo, and Francesca Benedetti. Bellocchio utilizes a variable rhythm across the episodes, moving from frantic courtroom pacing to prolonged scenes inside prison walls.

Milestone Details Initial Arrest June 17, 1983 First Instance Verdict February 20, 1985 (10-year prison sentence) Acquittal 1986 (Definitive in 1987) French Streaming Debut October 8, 2026 on arte.tv Linear TV Broadcast October 15, 2026 on Arte

The Brief Vindication and Lasting Legacy

Following his legal vindication, Tortora returned to television to resume hosting Portobello, reclaiming his seat before the public. Yet, as Télé 7 Jours notes, he enjoyed his freedom for only a short time. Stricken with cancer, he passed away on May 18, 1988, at the age of 59. Drawing from Tortora’s posthumously published correspondence, Lettere a Francesca, Bellocchio’s series examines how a society’s appetite for sensationalism can crush an innocent citizen before the courts ever establish the truth.

Photo: Télé 7 Jours