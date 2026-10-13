UTA Mavericks Tied for Eighth Place 580

UT Arlington men’s golf sits tied for eighth place after carding a 4-over-par 580 on the opening day of the Tall City Collegiate at Midland Country Club in Midland, Texas. As I’ve tracked, the Mavericks opened with an 11-over 299 in the first round before bouncing back with a 7-under 281 in the second, leaving them 16 strokes behind the tournament leader.

Northern Colorado leads the team standings at 12-under 564. New Mexico State sits in second place at 10-under 566, just two strokes back, while Odessa College rounds out the top three at 9-under 567.

Ajay Morris paces Mavericks with second-round surge

Ajay Morris delivered the standout performance for UT Arlington during Monday’s opening 36 holes, finishing the day tied for ninth place individually at 3-under 141. Morris opened the tournament with a 2-over 74 before firing a stellar 5-under 67 in the second round.

He enters the final round trailing three co-leaders by three strokes. Midland College’s Oskar Falshoj, Odessa College’s Cole Self, and Northern Colorado’s Kaelen Dulany share the individual lead at 6-under 138.

Several other Mavericks contributed to the team score across the opening rounds:

Michael Chevalier: Tied for 28th at 1-over 145 after rounds of 75 and 70.

Tied for 28th at 1-over 145 after rounds of 75 and 70. Joseph Hayden: Tied for 38th at 3-over 147 following a 77 and a 2-under 70.

Tied for 38th at 3-over 147 following a 77 and a 2-under 70. Austin Dennis: Tied for 41st at 4-over 148 with rounds of 73 and 75.

Tied for 41st at 4-over 148 with rounds of 73 and 75. Sawyer Chamblee: Tied for 71st at 14-over 158 after carding an 84 and a 74.

Competing as individuals, Winston Shen finished tied for 18th at 1-under 143 after posting rounds of 72 and 71, while Luke Schnider sits tied for 48th at 5-over 149 following rounds of 74 and 75.

Final round at Midland Country Club

The Mavericks return to Midland Country Club for the final round, where they will play the remaining 18 holes to conclude the tournament.