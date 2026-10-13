South Korea semiconductor exports surge to nearly half of total in October

Driven by intensive global demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure, South Korea’s early-October export figures underscore a heavy economic reliance on the semiconductor sector, which accounted for nearly half of all outbound shipments during the period.

The Bottom Line

Semiconductors comprised 46.7% of South Korea’s total exports during the first ten days of October, generating 12.2 billion dollars.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva noted that robust AI infrastructure investments are sustaining global economic growth at roughly 3%, helping offset ongoing energy supply shocks.

Semiconductor Dominance in Early October Trade

South Korean export metrics show a pronounced concentration in advanced hardware as global technology supply chains adapt to artificial intelligence expansion. According to customs data, total exports for the first ten days of October reached a preliminary 26.1 billion dollars, marking a 102.0% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. Measured in local currency, the volume represents approximately 34.9 trillion won.

When adjusting for operational days—which expanded from 3.5 days last year to 5.5 days this year—daily average exports grew 28.5% to reach 4.75 billion dollars. Within that total, semiconductor shipments alone hit a record 12.2 billion dollars, or roughly 16.3 trillion won. This single category constituted 46.7% of all goods sold abroad by South Korean firms during the ten-day window.

Export Metric (Oct 1-10) 2026 Figure Growth / Share Total Export Volume $26.1 billion +102.0% YoY Daily Average Exports $4.75 billion +28.5% YoY Semiconductor Shipments $12.2 billion 46.7% of total exports

Spillover Effects Across Industrial Supply Chains

The capital expenditure wave supporting artificial intelligence has extended beyond microprocessors into broader industrial segments.

Ministry of Trade data highlights that September semiconductor exports reached 60.3 billion dollars, up 263% year-over-year and marking the first time a single category surpassed the 60-billion-dollar threshold. Computer component shipments surged 435%, while non-ferrous metals rose 34% and steel products increased 3%. Factory equipment investments tracked a similar trajectory, expanding 16.1% in August compared to the prior year, driven largely by purchases of chip-manufacturing machinery even as transportation equipment orders softened.

Global Growth Projections and Macroeconomic Vulnerabilities

International institutions point to artificial intelligence infrastructure as a stabilizing force for broader output. Speaking at the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok, Kristalina Georgieva stated that strong capital deployment into AI systems has kept worldwide economic growth hovering near 3% despite energy supply disruptions. The IMF projects that AI investment will lift advanced Asian economies by 0.5 to 1.0 percentage points and emerging Asian markets by 0.2 to 0.8 percentage points.

At the same time, domestic research bodies caution against structural over-reliance. The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office similarly noted that rapid asset valuation adjustments in the technology sector or tightening credit conditions could quickly constrain export-driven growth across the region.