Samsung and SK Hynix Shares Plunge Amid Growing China Chip Competition

Asian Semiconductor Selloff Triggers Sharp Losses for Samsung and SK Hynix Amid Rising Chinese Competition Fears

Shares of South Korean chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix extended sharp losses, heading for a fifth consecutive session of declines amid intensifying Chinese competition in memory chips and concerns around the sustainability of the artificial intelligence investment boom.

Market Contraction and Foreign Capital Outflows Across the KOSPI

The regional downturn heavily impacted South Korea’s financial ecosystem. The benchmark KOSPI plunged nearly 7% to 5,944.31 points as institutional and retail investors reacted to tightening margins and shifting macroeconomic sentiment. Foreign investors offloaded a net 2.335 trillion won, equivalent to roughly $1.6 billion, while retail investors moved in as net buyers, absorbing 1.311 trillion won in equities. Market analysts noted that the selloff was further exacerbated by heightened caution over elevated valuations after a prolonged rally driven by high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and enterprise server components tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

ChangXin Memory Technologies Advances Next-Gen DRAM Architecture

The immediate catalyst behind the memory sector correction stemmed from technological milestones achieved by Chinese semiconductor manufacturer ChangXin Memory Technologies. CXMT made significant headway on an advanced DRAM architecture known as 4F², a design aimed at shrinking cell footprints to increase overall memory density per square millimeter. Industry watchers have expressed mounting pressure as CXMT targets the commercial rollout of server DDR5 memory products utilizing this proprietary layout by the end of 2026. This development challenges the historical technological moat held by incumbent South Korean and American memory suppliers.

Global Spillover Effects Across Major Semiconductor Equities

The downward pricing pressure extended far beyond the East Asian markets. In the United States, Micron Technology shares fell 4% on Monday, while SanDisk slid 6%. These synchronized declines reflect growing unease among global institutional investors regarding China’s rapid advancements in semiconductor fabrication and the long-term sustainability of capital expenditure cycles dedicated to artificial intelligence hardware. Meanwhile, separate market developments saw Visa secure initial Chinese approval to prepare for domestic payments operations, though the primary focus for technology equities remained fixed on the shifting dynamics of the memory supply chain.