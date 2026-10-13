NATO Warns Russia: Alliance Will Destroy Supporting Forces in Any Attack

Early Monday morning at the Warsaw Security Forum in Poland, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Alexus Grynkewich warned that the alliance will destroy “anything and everything” that supports, sustains, and controls an attacking force and “break” enemy warfighting systems to thwart any potential future Russian assault, Fox News reported.

The stark declaration comes at a fragile time for European security. Hybrid warfare tactics, including border-crossing drone incursions and suspected sabotage operations, have tested the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Here is why that matters right now: Grynkewich’s newly outlined doctrine moves past simple border defense. Instead, it offers a clear operational blueprint designed to reassure an anxious continent.

Blocking, Blunting, and Breaking the Threat

Speaking on the opening day of the Warsaw panel titled "Theory of Victory: How Do We Achieve Military Success Against Russia in Deterrence and Defence?", Grynkewich detailed a military strategy.

Photo: WSJ

Should the adversary choose to press the attack or commit his reserves, we will break the warfighting system engaged against us, Grynkewich told the audience in Poland. He emphasized that the alliance’s response would not remain limited to frontline troops. This includes not just the attacking force itself, but anything and everything that supports, sustains, and controls that force.

The strategy integrates modern lessons drawn directly from the war in Ukraine. According to coverage from The Independent, the deterrence plan incorporates drone technology, AI technology, and the alliance’s pre-existing advantages including F-35 fighter jets.

Strategic Element Operational Goal Key Focus Areas Blocking Stop initial surprise assaults Eastern flank sensors and air defense integration Blunting Prevent sustained enemy advances Reserves deployment and supply line disruption Breaking Destroy command and control infrastructure Targeting logistical networks and command centers

Bridging Diplomatic Realities and Defense Spending

The military warning unfolded against a complex backdrop of shifting diplomatic pressures. Washington announced a deal with Russian president Vladimir Putin allowing Moscow to supply diesel to global markets and temporary sanctions waivers. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders say Moscow is not serious about an energy ceasefire.

Photo: Yahoo

Adding to the friction, Russia warned last month it could use nuclear weapons if NATO attempted to isolate the heavily militarized Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad, raising the possibility of strikes against decision-making centers in NATO countries at the outset of a conflict.

Behind closed doors, political leaders are also grappling with financial commitments. Following agreements reached during the 2025 NATO summit in The Hague, member states pledged to increase their defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, as demanded by U.S. President Donald Trump.

For the citizens living under the NATO security umbrella, the message from Warsaw is clear: the alliance is preparing for every contingency.