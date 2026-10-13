Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe feature in Shanghai highlights

Carlos Alcaraz delivered a sublime drop shot during a third-round clash against Zizou Bergs in Shanghai, atptour.com reported.
High-Stakes Clashes and Court Coverage in Shanghai
The Shanghai tournament delivered intense rallies from the opening exchanges. Carlos Alcaraz and Zizou Bergs played a lung-busting opening point in their R3 clash, while Bergs prowled the baseline with a high-intensity crush-and-rush style against the Spaniard.
Alex de Minaur also put his exceptional court-coverage on full display during his campaign. The Australian’s relentless movement earned high praise, with tennis legend Lleyton Hewitt notably liking a crucial breakpoint earned by De Minaur. Karen Khachanov later felt the full force of the Australian’s game, though Khachanov ultimately prevailed in a grueling point.
Tactical Battles Across the Draws
Power and finesse collided elsewhere on the hard courts. Stefanos Tsitsipas turned on the heat to clinch a second set in style, though Taylor Fritz later left the Greek player helpless with a sharp winner that prompted an enthusiastic courtside exclamation.
In other standout encounters, Rafael Jodar and Jiří Lehecka traded heavy blows, while Felix Auger-Aliassime kept his momentum alive with relentless chasing. The doubles draw delivered its own magic as Neal Skupski finished an epic point with a sublime volley.
Net cord drama also played a role when Learner Tien saw an attempt dribble in against Casper Ruud. Frances Tiafoe and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina exchanged volley venom in a frantic net exchange featuring slick reflexes from the Spaniard before Tiafoe sealed the point with his swiveling, swerving backhand.
|Player
|Match Context
|Notable Highlight
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Round 3 vs. Zizou Bergs
|Sublime drop shot & lung-busting opener
|Alex de Minaur
|Shanghai Masters campaign
|Elite court coverage & breakpoint execution
|Frances Tiafoe
|Match vs. Davidovich Fokina
|Swiveling backhand & volley exchanges
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|Shanghai Masters match
|Second-set surge & high-intensity rallies
As the tournament progresses deeper into its rounds, the convergence of elite baseline power and delicate shot-making continues to define the 2026 Shanghai Masters field.