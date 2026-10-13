Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe feature in Shanghai highlights

Carlos Alcaraz delivered a sublime drop shot during a third-round clash against Zizou Bergs in Shanghai, atptour.com reported.

High-Stakes Clashes and Court Coverage in Shanghai

The Shanghai tournament delivered intense rallies from the opening exchanges. Carlos Alcaraz and Zizou Bergs played a lung-busting opening point in their R3 clash, while Bergs prowled the baseline with a high-intensity crush-and-rush style against the Spaniard.

Alex de Minaur also put his exceptional court-coverage on full display during his campaign. The Australian’s relentless movement earned high praise, with tennis legend Lleyton Hewitt notably liking a crucial breakpoint earned by De Minaur. Karen Khachanov later felt the full force of the Australian’s game, though Khachanov ultimately prevailed in a grueling point.

Tactical Battles Across the Draws

Power and finesse collided elsewhere on the hard courts. Stefanos Tsitsipas turned on the heat to clinch a second set in style, though Taylor Fritz later left the Greek player helpless with a sharp winner that prompted an enthusiastic courtside exclamation.

In other standout encounters, Rafael Jodar and Jiří Lehecka traded heavy blows, while Felix Auger-Aliassime kept his momentum alive with relentless chasing. The doubles draw delivered its own magic as Neal Skupski finished an epic point with a sublime volley.

Net cord drama also played a role when Learner Tien saw an attempt dribble in against Casper Ruud. Frances Tiafoe and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina exchanged volley venom in a frantic net exchange featuring slick reflexes from the Spaniard before Tiafoe sealed the point with his swiveling, swerving backhand.

Player Match Context Notable Highlight Carlos Alcaraz Round 3 vs. Zizou Bergs Sublime drop shot & lung-busting opener Alex de Minaur Shanghai Masters campaign Elite court coverage & breakpoint execution Frances Tiafoe Match vs. Davidovich Fokina Swiveling backhand & volley exchanges Stefanos Tsitsipas Shanghai Masters match Second-set surge & high-intensity rallies

As the tournament progresses deeper into its rounds, the convergence of elite baseline power and delicate shot-making continues to define the 2026 Shanghai Masters field.