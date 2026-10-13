Tunis Court Dismisses Case to Dissolve Inkyfada Publisher Al Khatt

The Tunis Court of First Instance dismissed a case this week to dissolve media publisher Al Khatt, securing a critical legal victory for the parent organization of ICIJ partner Inkyfada, icij.org reported. Tunisian authorities initially filed the dissolution request against the nongovernmental organization in May, targeting a group that actively promotes independent journalism and media literacy.

A Dismissal Against a Broader Backdrop of Censorship

The legal bid to shutter Al Khatt did not stem from a single isolated claim. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) noted at the time that the dissolution request fit a larger, systemic pattern of censorship directed against independent media outlets in Tunisia. The Tunis Court of First Instance finally delivered its ruling in Al Khatt’s favor on Monday, halting the immediate threat of closure.

While press freedom advocates welcomed the court’s decision, systemic pressures on journalists remain intense. Oussama Bouagila, director of RSF’s North Africa office, addressed the ongoing climate surrounding the ruling.

“This decision is an encouraging signal, but it cannot mask the persistence of major concerns regarding the environment in which independent media operate,” Oussama Bouagila wrote to ICIJ.

Unresolved Press Freedoms and Detentions

Bouagila pointed directly to continued government actions that undermine the free press, specifically condemning authorities for targeting the independent news site Nawaat. Alongside the digital restrictions, Bouagila highlighted the needless detentions of multiple Tunisian journalists operating within the country.

The court’s dismissal removes an existential legal threat from Al Khatt and its investigative partner, Inkyfada. However, the broader judicial and regulatory landscape for independent publishers in Tunisia continues to face severe scrutiny from international watchdogs.