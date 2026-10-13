Bitcoin Rebounds Above $83,000 Despite Asian Tech Rout

Bitcoin climbed back above $83,000 on Tuesday, shaking off an early drop as a sharp selloff in Asian chip stocks and U.S. tech futures weighed on risk appetite, CoinDesk reported. The largest cryptocurrency by market value recovered after touching intra-day lows at 00:50 UTC, decoupling from a wider regional equity rout led by South Korea.

Market Resilience Amid Asian Tech Rout

Price Recovery: Bitcoin (BTC) dropped to just under $81,000 before climbing back to $83,000, while Ether (ETH) bounced from five-day lows at $2,534.19.

South Korean Chipmakers Drive Regional Volatility

The early crypto weakness coincided with severe downward pressure across Asian equity markets, spearheaded by South Korea. The KOSPI index plummeted more than 6% during morning trade, sliding below 6,000 to touch its weakest valuation since late July. Heavyweight semiconductor manufacturers bore the brunt of the downturn.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix each dropped roughly 8%, extending their losing streaks to five sessions. Market participants pointed to mounting anxieties surrounding artificial intelligence-related valuations alongside escalating competition from Chinese memory-chip producers as primary catalysts for the selloff. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.4%, and Nasdaq futures declined 0.6%, following a 0.78% drop in the tech-heavy U.S. index.

Energy Markets Maintain Upward Momentum

Macroeconomic uncertainty extended beyond equities into the commodities sector, where energy prices remained elevated. WTI crude hovered near $92.67, holding onto the bulk of Monday’s sharp recovery from below $90. Ongoing market jitters stem directly from fresh attacks in Saudi Arabia and persistent threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Asset or Index Movement Key Level / Price Bitcoin (BTC) Recovered above $83,000 Hit low of just under $81,000 (00:50 UTC) Ether (ETH) Bounced from lows $2,534.19 South Korea KOSPI Plunged >6% intraday Below 6,000 WTI Crude Held recovery gains Near $92.67

Broader Token Recovery Follows Early Weakness

Despite the broader macroeconomic headwinds originating from Asian semiconductor weakness and persistent geopolitical energy risks, digital asset markets demonstrated distinct resilience. Following Bitcoin’s swift rebound above $83,000, secondary tokens traced a parallel recovery trajectory. XRP turned higher after touching three-week lows, while Solana (SOL) and Zcash (ZEC) mirrored the broader market bounce, breaking away from the downward pressure dominating traditional technology futures.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.