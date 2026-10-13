Benjamin Edward Bailey Dies at 35 in O’Fallon

Benjamin Edward Bailey, a Belleville, Illinois native whose life defied convention and found expression through music, cooking, and philosophy, passed away on August 19, 2026, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois. He was 35 years old.

A Life Shaped by Rhythm, Curiosity, and Independence

Born in Belleville on February 7, 1991, Ben cultivated a distinct path defined by creative pursuits and deep personal connections. His affinity for music spanned genres from 90’s pop rock and indie punk to the improvisational jams of Phish. As a bass guitarist, music served as a primary medium for his personal voice and energy.

Beyond his instruments, Ben channeled his creativity into culinary arts. He maintained a strong enthusiasm for cooking and looked forward to working alongside his father at the family’s restaurant, merging professional labor with an appreciation for food and hospitality. His interests extended beyond the kitchen and the stage into the abstract, encompassing astrology, philosophy, and a profound empathy for animals.

Family, Community, and Memorial Arrangements

Ben is survived by his father, Donald (Wendy) Bailey of Millstadt, Illinois; his mother, Cynthia (Steve Morgan) Takmajian of Albaney, Ohio; his daughter, Rosemary Campbell; his cousin, Patrick Smallwood of Edwardsville, Illinois; and his aunt, Pamela Walker, alongside numerous cousins, friends, and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Patricia and Edward Takmajian, and his paternal grandparents, Lonnie and Barbara Baile.

Photo: legacy.com

Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville has been entrusted with final arrangements.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kurrus Funeral Home, featuring a share time at 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the MusiCares Foundation.