Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird Proclaims We Give Blood Day

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood, prompting Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird to proclaim October 20 as We Give Blood Day to combat ongoing hospital shortages. The initiative anchors Nebraska’s participation in the Big Ten’s annual We Give Blood campaign sponsored by Abbott, which runs through December 5.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Continuous Need: Donated blood saves lives every day, necessitating a constant stream of new donations to maintain clinical inventories for trauma and oncology care.

Donated blood saves lives every day, necessitating a constant stream of new donations to maintain clinical inventories for trauma and oncology care. Demographic Shift: With approximately 2.5 million blood donors over age 65, recruiting new donors has become increasingly important to sustain national blood reserves.

With approximately 2.5 million blood donors over age 65, recruiting new donors has become increasingly important to sustain national blood reserves. Immediate Accessibility: Eligible residents can donate via the American Red Cross or Nebraska Community Blood Bank at the Nebraska Union or any blood center donation location in Lincoln.

Proclamation and Community Drives in Lincoln

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will formalize the October 20 observation following a news conference and proclamation signing at 2 p.m. on October 19 at the Wick Alumni Center. Designated collection sites across Lincoln include the Nebraska Union at 1400 R St., where both the American Red Cross and the Nebraska Community Blood Bank will station donation operations near Broyhill Fountain. Interim Chancellor Katherine S. Ankerson emphasized the community-wide impact of the drive, noting that the university community can demonstrate the power of service and show how a united community can make a meaningful difference across the state and beyond.

Nationwide, the reliance on an uninterrupted blood supply remains critical. Approximately 25 percent of the nation’s blood supply is used by patients receiving cancer treatment, while pediatric patients require an average of 1,800 units of blood every day. Furthermore, about 1 in 83 mothers require a blood transfusion following childbirth.

Patient Population Clinical Utilization Metric Oncology Patients ~25% of the total U.S. blood supply Pediatric Patients Average of 1,800 units daily Maternal Care About 1 in 83 mothers require a blood transfusion following childbirth National Demographic Approximately 2.5 million blood donors are over age 65

The Big Ten Competition and National Impact

The local drives feed into a broader collegiate contest. Students, alumni, and fans can donate blood at any blood center or drive in the country through December 5 and log it for Nebraska at BigTen.org/Abbott or by texting GIVEBLOOD to 222688 (ABBOTT). A live leaderboard hosts the standings, where Nebraska currently trails Wisconsin for first place. Abbott will award $1 million to the campus that logs the highest number of blood donations by December 5, directing the funds toward student or community health programs locally and statewide, following the University of Nebraska’s initial win in 2024.

University of Nebraska system President Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold noted that participation strengthens the state’s blood supply. Lisa Kuska, regional donor services executive for the Red Cross of Nebraska and Iowa, emphasized that single acts of generosity can have a lasting impact. Last year’s We Give Blood campaign helped save as many as 250,000 lives, with nearly one-third of participating students donating blood for the first time. Among those first-time donors, 96 percent said they planned to donate again, helping build the next generation of lifesaving blood donors.

Sustaining Regional Healthcare Operations

Healthcare providers across Nebraska are emphasizing the continued need for donors. Cheryl Warholoski, operations executive director for the Nebraska Community Blood Bank, pointed out that whether an individual is contributing for the very first time or maintaining a habit of regular donation, every single contribution is vital for keeping blood supplies ready for patients in need.