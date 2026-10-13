Columbus Crew and Charlotte FC face off in MLS match

Columbus Crew and Charlotte FC will face off in a regular-season Major League Soccer fixture on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, starting at 20:30 hours. TyC Sports reported that the match takes place at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, corresponding to week 25 of the tournament.

Meanwhile, La Nación reported that the fixture corresponds to round 30 of the competition and identifies the venue as the ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio. Both outlets confirm the match date of Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 20:30 hours local time.

Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew | Full Match Highlights | GOAL IN FIRST 30 SECONDS!

The two sides enter the pitch carrying contrasting momentum from their previous outings. According to La Nación, Columbus Crew enters the match looking to recover after suffering a 3-2 defeat against Orlando City SC. That loss left the team seeking to stabilize its performance during the final stretch of the league calendar.

On the opposing side, Charlotte FC arrives carrying a positive run of form. La Nación noted that Charlotte secured a 3-2 victory in its previous presentation against FC Dallas, a result the squad intends to capitalize on while playing away from home.

Photo: lanacion.com.ar

Team Previous Match Result Match Venue Columbus Crew Lost 3-2 vs. Orlando City SC Lower.com Field / ScottsMiracle-Gro Field Charlotte FC Won 3-2 vs. FC Dallas Away

Recent scoring patterns indicate an attacking mindset from both squads. La Nación highlighted that both Columbus Crew and Charlotte FC registered high-scoring scorelines in their most recent fixtures, pointing toward an offensive battle on the pitch in Ohio.

For Columbus Crew, the Wednesday night fixture serves as a crucial chance to return to the win column. Charlotte FC, meanwhile, aims to consolidate its recent success and climb higher in the standings as the competition approaches its decisive final stages.

Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew | Full Match Highlights | Patrick Agyemang Brace!