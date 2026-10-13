Houthi Missile Attacks on Saudi Arabia Prompt Flight Suspensions and Regional Escalation

Three ballistic missiles launched by Houthi rebels targeting Riyadh and Khamis Mushait were successfully intercepted by the Saudi-led coalition early this week, marking the third night of aerial assaults amid a spiraling regional security crisis that has disrupted key air travel corridors across the Arabian Peninsula.

Here is why that matters right now. The ongoing cross-border strikes have pierced through defense shields, forcing Riyadh to launch an internal investigation into the security gaps that allowed the inbound ordinance to bypass Patriot systems. Commercial aviation is bearing an immediate toll. Major carriers, including Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways, have grounded their routes to the Saudi capital, while Delta Air Lines pushed back the launch of its Atlanta-Riyadh service.

How the Coalition and the Houthi Movement Escalated the Campaign

The sequence of attacks unfolding across the kingdom traces back to a lethal weekend strike that left over a dozen people dead and closed the international airport in Riyadh. Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, confirmed via social media that defense batteries destroyed a ballistic missile aimed directly at the capital alongside two others targeting Khamis Mushait in the country’s southwest.

Photo: Corriere della Sera

In response to the aerial campaign, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree issued strict warnings declaring Saudi airspace unsafe, excepting flights destined for Mecca and Medina. But there is a human cost running parallel to the military maneuvers. In northern Yemen's Al-Jawf province, separate coalition airstrikes resulted in civilian casualties, highlighting the ongoing conflict's humanitarian impact that continues to displace thousands.

Diplomatic Stalemate and Washington’s Calculated Restraint

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has pressed Washington for direct military intervention to secure the kingdom’s airspace and critical energy infrastructure. Yet, the White House has maintained a policy of supplying intelligence and defense planning while holding back from direct offensive engagement.

Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport kill 13: Analysts on Saudi Arabia's options

Entity / Actor Recent Action or Stated Position Operational Impact Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepted 3 ballistic missiles over Riyadh and Khamis Mushait Launched internal security probe into defense shield vulnerabilities Houthi Movement Executed nighttime drone and missile strikes; declared Riyadh airport unsafe Prompted sweeping international flight cancellations through October Etihad & Qatar Airways Suspended commercial flights to Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam Regional travel disruptions extending past mid-October Italian Foreign Ministry Expressed solidarity with Riyadh; urged security in Bab el-Mandeb Emphasized support for UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg’s peace framework

International Fallout and the Fragile Regional Balance

Antonio Tajani issued a formal statement stressing the vital need to maintain freedom of navigation through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea. È cruciale mantenere la libertà e la sicurezza della navigazione nel Mar Rosso, Tajani declared, condemning the attacks on Saudi civilian infrastructure while backing the diplomatic efforts led by United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg.

Meanwhile, the economic repercussions are rippling outward. Tehran has offered a diplomatic mediating role while asserting that no external power holds legitimate authority over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Photo: Affaritaliani

As flight suspensions remain in place for Etihad through October 19 and Delta’s new route stands deferred, the central question remains whether diplomatic channels can contain an asymmetric air campaign before it reshapes the economic architecture of the entire Gulf.