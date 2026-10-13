Lebanese Plastic Surgeon Dr. Deoda Maassarani Discusses Breast Cancer Reconstruction Options

Lebanese plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Deoda Maassarani detailed advanced surgical techniques and psychological support pathways for breast cancer survivors during the «NOOR» awareness gathering, emphasizing that reconstruction discussions can begin prior to initial tumor excision.

The comprehensive review of modern oncoplastic options addresses the intersection of cancer eradication, tissue preservation, and patient autonomy. Medical consensus increasingly highlights the importance of early multidisciplinary dialogue among surgical oncologists, radiation oncologists, and reconstructive surgeons to map out therapeutic timelines that preserve both physical integrity and psychological well-being.

What is Oncoplastic Breast Surgery? – Dr Mahmoud Abu Dakka – Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon in Dubai

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Oncoplastic Timing: Breast reconstruction does not accelerate cancer recurrence or impede diagnostic surveillance like mammography; in select cases, it can occur simultaneously with tumor removal.

Breast reconstruction does not accelerate cancer recurrence or impede diagnostic surveillance like mammography; in select cases, it can occur simultaneously with tumor removal. Psychological Adaptation: Clinical guidelines support acknowledging emotional grief over bodily changes post-treatment, ensuring patients receive structured mental health resources without feeling rushed to conform to rigid recovery timelines.

Surgical Techniques and Patient-Specific Reconstruction Options

Modern reconstructive surgery offers multiple pathways depending on individual anatomical structures, tumor characteristics, and adjuvant therapies such as radiation.

Autologous reconstruction—utilizing the patient’s own tissue harvested from the abdomen, back, or thighs—provides a natural look and feel. Among these, the deep inferior epigastric perforator (DIEP) flap procedure isolates abdominal skin and adipose tissue while sparing the underlying rectus abdominis muscle, thereby minimizing donor-site morbidity. When radiation therapy is indicated, tissue damage and microvascular compromise must be factored into the surgical timing and technique selection.

AUBMC surgeons perform the first robotic-assisted reconstructive plastic surgery in Lebanon

Reconstructive Modality Mechanism of Action Primary Clinical Consideration Implant-Based (Direct or Expanders) Placement of silicone or saline prostheses, sometimes preceded by tissue expanders to stretch the chest wall skin. May require subsequent procedures; highly influenced by the administration of adjuvant chest wall radiation. Autologous Tissue Transfer (e.g., DIEP Flap) Microvascular transfer of endogenous skin and adipose tissue (typically from the abdomen) to the chest wall. Preserves muscle function while utilizing the patient’s own biological tissue for a more natural integration. Fat Grafting (Lipofilling) Harvesting adipose tissue via liposuction, processing it, and injecting it into the breast site to refine contours and symmetry. Often utilized as an adjunctive procedure to correct minor contour deformities or improve tissue texture.

Addressing Diagnostic Misconceptions and Psychological Barriers

Persistent myths surrounding breast reconstruction continue to generate unnecessary anxiety among patients. Clinical data confirms that reconstructive procedures do not obscure routine surveillance imaging or increase the statistical probability of malignant recurrence. Despite this evidence, fear of altered body image, complex recovery periods, and misconceptions regarding pain frequently delay timely medical consultations.

Early screening protocols remain vital. While self-examinations familiarize patients with their baseline breast anatomy, they do not replace standard diagnostic imaging such as screening mammography. Healthcare providers stress the necessity of evaluating persistent localized pain, skin dimpling, spontaneous nipple discharge, or newly developed palpable masses promptly, regardless of family history.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Comprehensive pre-surgical counseling ensures that patients understand both the anticipated recovery duration and the potential need for secondary revision surgeries.

Future Trajectories in Oncoplastic Care

The integration of aesthetic surgery principles directly into oncologic frameworks represents a paradigm shift in comprehensive cancer care. By prioritizing individualized anatomical mapping and psychological support from diagnosis through survivorship, modern medical teams aim to restore both physical symmetry and patient confidence. Continued clinical refinement of microvascular techniques and fat-grafting protocols promises to further reduce complication rates while optimizing aesthetic outcomes for patients globally.