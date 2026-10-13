Anthea Turner reveals £500 facelift causes bus age confusion

Television presenter Anthea Turner revealed she underwent a £500 non-surgical facelift at Bodyvie in Richmond, utilizing a full-course treatment of six monthly Focus Dual sessions that combine microneedling and radio frequency technology to reverse visible signs of aging, according to a report by The Sun.

The Bottom Line

The 66-year-old broadcaster completed a course of six monthly facial rejuvenation treatments at a Richmond aesthetic clinic to target skin laxity.

Turner noted that the procedure successfully restored her youthful appearance to the point where public transport drivers occasionally question her eligibility for a Freedom Pass.

The television star has spoken openly about noticing pronounced facial changes around the age of 50 after launching her career in the late 1980s.

The Non-Surgical Treatment at Bodyvie

Earlier this year, the television veteran visited the Bodyvie aesthetic clinic located in Richmond to undergo the localized rejuvenation process. The procedure relied on Focus Dual technology, which integrates microneedling with radio frequency energy to tighten skin layers and stimulate collagen production without invasive surgery. Turner undertook a structured course consisting of six monthly sessions to achieve her current results. The Sun reported that the intervention cost £500, a figure that positioned the aesthetic procedure as an accessible alternative to traditional surgical facelifts for public-facing media personalities with long-term career visibility.

Public Reactions and Transport Incidents

The visual impact of the £500 procedure has manifested in unexpected daily interactions for the broadcaster. Turner recounted that her refreshed appearance frequently surprises local transport workers when she presents her documentation. “Since having these aesthetic treatments there have been quite a few occasions when I try to use my Freedom Pass and the bus driver asks, ‘You’re not, are you?’ and I have to persuade them that I am indeed 66-years-old!” she explained to The Sun, highlighting how radically the treatments shifted public perception of her age.

A Decade of Public Scrutiny