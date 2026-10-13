Britain, US, France, Germany, Australia, Canada Condemn Iran’s State-Backed Hybrid Operations

Thirty-two nations have formally condemned Iran for state-backed hybrid operations, citing a thwarted September 27 security breach at a British airbase utilized by the United States military, Kurdistan24 reported.

The joint declaration unites foreign ministers from across North America, Europe, and the Pacific in warning that Tehran’s reliance on arson, sabotage, cyberattacks, and proxy networks to project force beyond its borders has crossed a line.

The RAF Fairford Incident and the British Response

The diplomatic escalation stems directly from an early-morning security scare on September 27 at Royal Air Force Fairford in Gloucestershire, southwest England, where local authorities and Counter Terrorism Policing launched a sweeping operation after intercepting three suspicious vehicles near the perimeter. The incident prompted a large police cordon and the evacuation of dozens of homes in the nearby village of Whelford. In the wake of the breach, the United States military abruptly withdrew roughly a dozen long-range B-1 bombers from the base back to home stations on American soil.

I join my fellow foreign ministers in recognising the UK’s attribution of Iranian involvement in the 27 September incident at RAF Fairford and condemning Iran’s violent attacks and other hybrid activities.Threats to military facilities used by our Allies affect us all. We need… — https://x.com/Tsahkna/status/2109677998249013691

British Home Secretary added that the likely coordinator was a known individual based in Iran. The British government also imposed asset freezes and travel bans on two Iranian individuals, including the head of the regime’s counterespionage operations.

Meanwhile, Counter Terrorism Policing has arrested seven men, all in their 20s, in connection with the investigation. All suspects have been released on bail while inquiries continue, and no formal charges have been filed.

Photo: POLITICO.eu

A Unified Front Against Global Hybrid Operations

The joint statement issued by the 32 foreign ministers broadens the scope of concern far beyond the Gloucestershire airbase, linking the Fairford breach to a wider campaign of hostile activity across Europe. The ministers specifically highlighted recent attacks targeting Jewish communities, Iranian journalists, and U.S. interests—actions subsequently claimed by a group identified as Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI). The coalition includes the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Australia, Canada, and 26 other partner nations.

The declaration explicitly condemns lethal plotting, arson, sabotage, cyber-attacks, and other hybrid activities orchestrated by Tehran and executed through proxies and covert networks. The participating governments pledged to enhance international coordination, bolster national resilience, and utilize the full scope of law enforcement and investigative powers to identify, disrupt, and prosecute anyone conducting hostile acts on behalf of Iran or any other foreign state.

Hybrid activities are unacceptable. We stand united to protect ourselves against these threats! https://t.co/5ewIzdRtVv — https://x.com/BMeinl/status/2109666097880297864