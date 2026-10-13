Yu-Gi-Oh! Comic Con THANK YOU PACK: Exclusive 30-Card Card Details and Event Prizes Secured

The Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG community is experiencing a wave of collector excitement following the distribution of exclusive Comic Con “Thank You Pack” items and event prizes at the San Diego and New York conventions, reported attendees. Players who participated in onsite Demo Duels at the Konami Booth secured access to specialized promotional card sets, triggering immediate attention across secondary market and grading ecosystems.

The Collector Frenzy and Event Exclusives

Players who joined the onsite Demo Duels at the San Diego and New York Comic Cons secured the exclusive 30-card “Thank You Pack” from the Konami Booth.

The promotional set includes iconic cards such as Black Luster Soldier – Envoy of the Beginning, Jinzo, Monster Reborn, and Raigeki.

Attendees also had the opportunity to win prizes ranging from TCG card pins and scorepads to plushies and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Set Composition and Dual-Rarity Printings

Distributed exclusively through the Konami Booth for participants of the onsite Demo Duels, the THANK YOU PACK contains a total of 30 cards. Every single card in the set features a dual-rarity print option, appearing in both Common and Super Rare variants.

The comprehensive set list spans classic monsters, staple spells, and defensive traps that have defined various eras of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game:

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Set Number Card Name Rarity TYP1-EN001 Gene-Warped Warwolf Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN002 Jinzo Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN003 Black Luster Soldier – Envoy of the Beginning Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN004 Goblin Elite Attack Force Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN005 White Night Dragon Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN006 Thunder King Rai-Oh Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN007 Deep Diver Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN008 X-Saber Airbellum Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN009 Snowman Eater Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN010 Zubaba Knight Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN011 Kagetokage Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN012 Gagaga Gardna Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN013 Trishula, Dragon of the Ice Barrier Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN014 Scrap Dragon Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN015 Number 17: Leviathan Dragon Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN016 Number 101: Silent Honor ARK Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN017 Raigeki Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN018 Monster Reborn Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN019 Change of Heart Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN020 Smashing Ground Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN021 Hammer Shot Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN022 Ancient Rules Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN023 Synch Blast Wave Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN024 Book of Lunar Eclipse Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN025 Mirror Force Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN026 Torrential Tribute Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN027 Bottomless Trap Hole Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN028 Raigeki Break Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN029 Typhoon Common/Super Rare TYP1-EN030 Quaking Mirror Force Common/Super Rare

Abundant Merchandise Offered at Konami Booth

Beyond the Thank You Packs obtained through Demo Duels, attendees at the San Diego and New York Comic Cons encountered a wide array of official merchandise and prizes. Konami’s booth offered sealed products alongside promotional items ranging from TCG card pins, scorepads, and card sleeves to specialized bamboo clocks.

Collectors also competed for distinct plushies modeled after popular monster archetypes, including Mulcharmy Fuwalos, Mulcharmy Purulia, and Mulcharmy Meowls. For top-tier event prizes, lucky participants walked away with hardware rewards such as Nintendo Switch consoles.

Photo: mastergrade.ai

Secondary Market Impact and Grading Focus

The limited distribution model typical of convention-exclusive promotional items has historically created immediate scarcity on the secondary market. Because these Thank You Packs require direct onsite participation in Demo Duels, the pool of circulating pack-fresh cards remains tightly restricted to convention attendees.

Collectors evaluating these new printings face standard market volatility tied to limited print runs, with condition sensitivity dictating acquisition values for high-tier Super Rare pulls.