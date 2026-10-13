Yu-Gi-Oh! Comic Con THANK YOU PACK: Exclusive 30-Card Card Details and Event Prizes Secured

The Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG community is experiencing a wave of collector excitement following the distribution of exclusive Comic Con “Thank You Pack” items and event prizes at the San Diego and New York conventions, reported attendees. Players who participated in onsite Demo Duels at the Konami Booth secured access to specialized promotional card sets, triggering immediate attention across secondary market and grading ecosystems.
The Collector Frenzy and Event Exclusives
- Players who joined the onsite Demo Duels at the San Diego and New York Comic Cons secured the exclusive 30-card “Thank You Pack” from the Konami Booth.
- The promotional set includes iconic cards such as Black Luster Soldier – Envoy of the Beginning, Jinzo, Monster Reborn, and Raigeki.
- Attendees also had the opportunity to win prizes ranging from TCG card pins and scorepads to plushies and Nintendo Switch consoles.
Set Composition and Dual-Rarity Printings
Distributed exclusively through the Konami Booth for participants of the onsite Demo Duels, the THANK YOU PACK contains a total of 30 cards. Every single card in the set features a dual-rarity print option, appearing in both Common and Super Rare variants.
The comprehensive set list spans classic monsters, staple spells, and defensive traps that have defined various eras of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game:
|Set Number
|Card Name
|Rarity
|TYP1-EN001
|Gene-Warped Warwolf
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN002
|Jinzo
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN003
|Black Luster Soldier – Envoy of the Beginning
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN004
|Goblin Elite Attack Force
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN005
|White Night Dragon
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN006
|Thunder King Rai-Oh
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN007
|Deep Diver
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN008
|X-Saber Airbellum
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN009
|Snowman Eater
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN010
|Zubaba Knight
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN011
|Kagetokage
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN012
|Gagaga Gardna
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN013
|Trishula, Dragon of the Ice Barrier
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN014
|Scrap Dragon
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN015
|Number 17: Leviathan Dragon
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN016
|Number 101: Silent Honor ARK
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN017
|Raigeki
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN018
|Monster Reborn
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN019
|Change of Heart
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN020
|Smashing Ground
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN021
|Hammer Shot
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN022
|Ancient Rules
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN023
|Synch Blast Wave
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN024
|Book of Lunar Eclipse
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN025
|Mirror Force
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN026
|Torrential Tribute
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN027
|Bottomless Trap Hole
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN028
|Raigeki Break
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN029
|Typhoon
|Common/Super Rare
|TYP1-EN030
|Quaking Mirror Force
|Common/Super Rare
Abundant Merchandise Offered at Konami Booth
Beyond the Thank You Packs obtained through Demo Duels, attendees at the San Diego and New York Comic Cons encountered a wide array of official merchandise and prizes. Konami’s booth offered sealed products alongside promotional items ranging from TCG card pins, scorepads, and card sleeves to specialized bamboo clocks.
Collectors also competed for distinct plushies modeled after popular monster archetypes, including Mulcharmy Fuwalos, Mulcharmy Purulia, and Mulcharmy Meowls. For top-tier event prizes, lucky participants walked away with hardware rewards such as Nintendo Switch consoles.
Secondary Market Impact and Grading Focus
The limited distribution model typical of convention-exclusive promotional items has historically created immediate scarcity on the secondary market. Because these Thank You Packs require direct onsite participation in Demo Duels, the pool of circulating pack-fresh cards remains tightly restricted to convention attendees.
Collectors evaluating these new printings face standard market volatility tied to limited print runs, with condition sensitivity dictating acquisition values for high-tier Super Rare pulls.
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