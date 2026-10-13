Why Arizona’s Data Center Boom Sparks Local Pushback

The Phoenix area is experiencing an expansive data center construction boom, transforming vacant lots and former agricultural land to meet digital demand across Arizona and surrounding regions. While these facilities power the backbone of modern cloud storage, streaming television, banking, and artificial intelligence, their insatiable appetite for power and water is sparking friction with local communities.

Arizona Ranks Eighth Nationwide

According to abc15.com, Arizona currently ranks eighth in the United States with 160 existing and proposed data center facilities statewide, tracked via DataCenterMap.com.

Why Developers Target the Grand Canyon State

Developers are increasingly targeting the Grand Canyon State due to a combination of economic and geographic advantages. Vijay Vittal, a professor at ASU’s School of Electrical, Computer and Energy Engineering, explained to abc15.com that inexpensive land is a primary driver because these facilities require vast acreage to build. Vittal also noted that state tax incentives and close geographic proximity to western tech markets like Silicon Valley make the location exceptionally attractive.

Arizona's data center boom raises questions about power, water, and oversight

That sentiment is shared by Matt Bullock, Peoria’s Mayor Pro Tem and owner of a data protection and cybersecurity company that works with data centers. Bullock told abc15.com that Arizona sits in one of the lowest seismic activity areas in the country, avoiding the major earthquake risks found in California. Because the region features wide-open expanses, bringing heavy power and water infrastructure directly to data center sites remains relatively straightforward.

Residents Push Back Against Sprawling Developments

However, the massive utility demands of these server farms are drawing sharp pushback from residents worried about the strain on local resources. April Butler lives near a massive proposed data center development in Glendale known as Project Eagle, or Project Baccara, situated on Olive Avenue just east of the Loop 303. Describing the scale of the facility to abc15.com, Butler noted that the largest portion will consist of three sprawling data centers built directly back-to-back.

Data centers are booming in Arizona. But is it a good thing?

Peoria Considers Sweeping Zoning Rule Updates

Similar tensions are playing out in Peoria, where city councilmembers are considering sweeping updates to local zoning rules. Bullock told abc15.com that leaders are weighing new requirements for special use permits and heightened oversight on future data center projects. These potential policy shifts aim to mandate the use of reclaimed water, closed-loop cooling systems, independent power sourcing, and developer-funded community enhancements like local parks, road repairs, and school support. “That’s how it should have been done all along, and now we’re just catching up,” Bullock told abc15.com.