Iga Swiatek Fights to Qualify for WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek faces an unfamiliar race against time to secure her place at the season-ending WTA Finals, leaving the six-time major champion needing a strong finish across her remaining autumn tournaments.

The 25-year-old Pole currently sits 10th in the qualifying standings for the November 8-15 tournament at Indian Wells, with only four of the eight singles berths still available. Swiatek holds 3,799 points, trailing Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk by 111 points for the ninth spot, while Karolina Muchova occupies the eighth and final qualification position with 4,615 points.

“Obviously I’m aware of the situation and it would be great to get into the Finals, for sure it’s our goal,” Swiatek told reporters on Monday ahead of the Wuhan Open. “It’s the first time I’ve faced a situation like that, to get into the finals. It’s a challenge, but I feel like it’s a positive one and I’m really motivated … There are still a few tournaments ahead.”

Chasing Ranking Points in Wuhan and Beyond

Swiatek’s campaign to break back into the qualification zone begins on Wednesday in Wuhan, where she faces compatriot Magdalena Frech in her opening match. Beyond Hubei province, the former world number one is scheduled to compete at WTA 500 events in Ningbo and Tokyo before the tournament field is finalized.

Swiatek has claimed just one tournament victory this year—a triumph at the Canadian Open in August—and failed to reach the quarter-final stage at any of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

Tactical Adjustments Under Francisco Roig

Looking to spark consistency, Swiatek pointed to technical adjustments made alongside coach Francisco Roig, whom she hired in April following her split with Wim Fissette.

“I needed to change some stuff, and Francisco has a really great idea for my game, and I feel like we’re developing my game on the practice court quite a lot, and it’s been good progress,” Swiatek said. “The U.S. Open swing, for sure, was the most positive part of the season, so that shows that I’m going in the right direction.”