Rams’ Alaric Jackson faces NFL discipline after striking Bradley Chubb

Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson faces potential NFL disciplinary action after striking Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Bradley Chubb following the Bills’ 37-34 overtime victory on Monday night. The altercation occurred during a post-game jersey exchange, prompting league officials to review footage of the incident for a possible suspension.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Disciplinary Risk: Jackson’s history, including a two-game suspension in 2024 for violating the personal conduct policy, significantly increases the likelihood of a multi-game ban.

The Anatomy of a Post-Game Escalation

The incident unfolded shortly after the conclusion of Monday’s high-scoring affair. As Rams lineman Alaric Jackson engaged in a routine jersey swap with Bills player Deone Walker, Bradley Chubb reportedly began directing verbal barbs toward Jackson. The situation deteriorated rapidly when Jackson delivered a punch that appeared to connect with Chubb’s face, necessitating intervention from teammates to prevent further physical contact.

Chubb, who recorded two tackles in the Bills’ victory, addressed the media after the game. “Just emotions. You know what I mean,” Chubb stated, as reported by the California Post. “Emotional game. It was a close game. They always catch the second guy, so I let him swing and my teammates held me back, so I just chilled.” Chubb further indicated that his comments were not directed solely at Jackson, but were aimed at the Rams’ roster collectively.

Alaric Jackson threw a punch at Bradley Chubb after Bills-Rams. pic.twitter.com/diJunklKBe — https://x.com/espn/status/2109867479191134376

League Precedent and Disciplinary History

Jackson’s previous suspension in 2024 serves as a critical factor for the league’s front office. When determining penalties, the NFL’s personal conduct policy accounts for repeat offenses, making the possibility of a multi-game suspension a realistic outcome. The league is expected to examine both the provocation from Chubb and the physical retaliation from Jackson before finalizing any disciplinary measures.

Factor Status / Detail Incident Date October 12, 2026 Key Involved Parties Alaric Jackson (LAR), Bradley Chubb (BUF) Jackson Prior Conduct 2-game suspension (2024) Game Outcome Buffalo 37, Los Angeles 34 (OT)

Tactical and Roster Implications

The league’s review process will likely hinge on the “second guy” rule—a common officiating and disciplinary tenet where the individual who retaliates is often penalized more severely than the instigator. While Chubb admitted to provoking the team, the visual evidence of a landed punch places the burden of proof on Jackson to explain his actions. As the team moves forward from this weekend fixture, the focus shifts from the tactical whiteboard to the league’s disciplinary suite.

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