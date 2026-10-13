APOE4 Triggers Brain Scar Tissue to Drive Alzheimer’s Risk

Scarred blood vessels in the brain may drive the Alzheimer’s risk linked to the APOE4 gene variant, according to a study published September 24 in Cell. Researchers discovered that APOE4 alters vascular cells, promoting scar tissue formation and the accumulation of amyloid-beta plaques associated with neurodegeneration.

Decoding Vascular Scarring and Alzheimer’s Pathology

The APOE4 allele remains the strongest common genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease. Approximately six out of every ten patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s carry the variant. Yet, the precise mechanism of action—the biochemical process by which a drug or gene exerts its effect—has eluded scientists, particularly because many carriers never develop clinical dementia.

To investigate this vulnerability, a research team built a cellular atlas mapping gene expression across human brain vasculature. Analyzing 66,000 cells from 220 individuals, the investigators compared carriers of two copies of APOE4 against those with lower-risk variants. APOE4 carriers exhibited a marked reduction in pericytes, which are specialized starfish-shaped cells responsible for stabilizing cerebral blood vessels.

APOE4 Alzheimer’s Risk: How It May Damage the Brain

Concurrently, these brains showed elevated numbers of myofibroblasts. These are cells typically generated during tissue injury that pump out fibronectin, a protein functioning as cellular superglue. Lead researcher Joel Blanchard of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City noted the shift in perspective. The prevailing hypothesis previously assumed that advanced Alzheimer’s pathology caused blood vessel breakdown, but the new data suggest vascular scarring precedes and drives the disease process.

Cellular Models and the Fibronectin Connection

To establish causality, the team utilized three-dimensional models of human brain tissue grown from stem cells. In models carrying double copies of APOE4, pericytes transformed into scar-producing myofibroblasts. This cellular transition directly links back to clinical observations from 2024, when genetic analyses of more than 3,500 people revealed that individuals resilient to APOE4 possessed mutations resulting in lower fibronectin levels.

When the researchers blocked fibronectin production in their laboratory models, amyloid-beta accumulation dropped significantly. Amyloid-beta buildup is widely considered an initial hallmark of Alzheimer’s pathology. Furthermore, experiments identified immune signaling via the molecule TGF-beta as a key trigger for the cellular switch. Inhibiting TGF-beta signaling in cell models and aged mice successfully restored the normal proportion of pericytes wrapping around blood vessels.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Vascular Health First: The APOE4 gene variant appears to damage brain health not only through direct neuronal stress, but by causing scarring in the blood vessels that supply the brain.

The APOE4 gene variant appears to damage brain health not only through direct neuronal stress, but by causing scarring in the blood vessels that supply the brain. Cellular Transformation: Specialized stabilizing cells called pericytes transform into scar-producing myofibroblasts, generating excess fibronectin that traps amyloid-beta plaques.

Specialized stabilizing cells called pericytes transform into scar-producing myofibroblasts, generating excess fibronectin that traps amyloid-beta plaques. Reversible Targets: Blocking immune signaling molecules like TGF-beta in laboratory models restored vessel stability, offering a potential future target for therapeutic intervention.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Because molecules such as TGF-beta perform essential regulatory functions throughout the entire human body, systemic inhibition carries significant risks of adverse physiological side effects.