LH CEO Lee Sung-hoon faces scrutiny over mortgage caps and housing price drop

Korea Land and Housing Corporation CEO Lee Sung-hoon faced intense bipartisan scrutiny during a parliamentary audit on October 12, 2026, after asserting that domestic housing prices will face a sharp downturn and defending strict mortgage curbs despite his own history of holding multiple properties.

The Bottom Line

Loan Limit Controversy: Lawmakers across party lines criticized CEO Lee for advocating stricter mortgage caps, including lowering the 600 million won ceiling on homes priced under 1.5 billion won.

Lawmakers across party lines criticized CEO Lee for advocating stricter mortgage caps, including lowering the 600 million won ceiling on homes priced under 1.5 billion won. Contradictory Real Estate History: Opposition members highlighted Lee’s past acquisition of a Sejong apartment entirely in cash and an inherited Daechong-dong multi-dwelling property while serving as a presidential land secretary.

Opposition members highlighted Lee’s past acquisition of a Sejong apartment entirely in cash and an inherited Daechong-dong multi-dwelling property while serving as a presidential land secretary. Supply and Price Outlook: Lee maintained his stance that housing prices are destined to drop due to upcoming supply expansions scheduled around 2028 and rising interest rates, dismissing immediate buying pressures.

Defending the Prospect of a Market Correction

Despite heavy pushback from the committee, Lee refused to retract his positions on credit controls or market valuations. When pressed by lawmakers on how younger demographics are supposed to secure housing without financing, Lee argued that while continuous price growth would force competitive buying, stabilizing conditions mean buyers will not face losses by waiting. He asserted that housing values carry a high probability of sharp declines, drawing parallels to the high-interest rate adjustments that followed the 2021 market peak.

When lawmakers pointed out that prices have climbed across consecutive weekly indices, Lee maintained that an eventual downturn is simply a matter of time, supported by broader interest rate trends and state supply pipelines. He noted that the tangible effects of public housing expansion will become apparent starting in 2028. Asked if he would resign should the state fail to stabilize prices, Lee affirmed that he would accept that responsibility, explaining that unchecked housing cost burdens ultimately damage household finances and the broader national economy.

Scrutiny Over Past Personal Real Estate Holdings

The debate shifted from macro policy to personal history as committee members questioned the disconnect between Lee’s conservative lending stance and his own property acquisition background. Records discussed during the audit showed that Lee held three housing units concurrently during his tenure as a presidential land secretary. Kim Mi-ae pointed out that Lee purchased a Sejong City apartment using entirely cash and inherited a portion of a multi-family home in Gangnam’s Daechong-dong.

Lawmakers argued that such personal asset accumulation distances leadership from the realities facing ordinary citizens trying to enter the market with standard leverage. Responding to the mounting criticism regarding his policy remarks, Lee acknowledged that as a non-regulatory official, commenting publicly on financial loan limits was inappropriate, offering an apology to the Financial Services Commission and clarifying that his views represented personal analysis rather than formal government policy.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.