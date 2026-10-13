Mark Waid and Patricio Delpeche’s ‘Lex Luthor: Year One’ Reveals Lex’s Greatest Fear

DC Comics has revealed that Lex Luthor’s greatest fear surpasses even his long-standing hatred of Superman, centering instead on the threat of permanent memory loss.

Here is the kicker, though: while pop culture has spent decades defining the iconic billionaire by his endless crusade against the Last Son of Krypton, writer Mark Waid and artist Patricio Delpeche are shifting the narrative lens toward a much more personal kind of terror.

The Core Revelations Behind Luthor’s Deepest Psychological Vulnerability

Lex Luthor explicitly fears permanent memory loss more than he fears Superman, viewing amnesia as a severe personal violation.

The upcoming six-issue arc Lex Luthor: Year One kicks off in Action Comics #1103, arriving on Wednesday, October 14 from DC Comics, as reported by ComingSoon.net.

The storyline revisits contemporary DC canon where Luthor and a teenage Clark Kent were friends in Smallville before familial tensions and personal ambitions fractured their dynamic.

In the preview materials for Action Comics #1103, Luthor reflects upon his extensive list of achievements as a scientist, tycoon, billionaire, and former President of the United States. Despite those towering accolades, he singles out becoming an amnesiac as the single role he despises above all others. The preview notes that Luthor has experienced stolen memories multiple times throughout his complicated history in the DC Universe.

Photo: superherohype.com

Because of those repeated violations, Luthor considers memory manipulation to be just as invasive as having a powerful alien take up permanent residence in Metropolis. That distinct paranoia has reportedly driven him to meticulously record his entire personal history so that future generations can study his life.

Comic Issue / Event Creative Team / Context Scheduled Release Date Action Comics #1103 Written by Mark Waid, Art by Patricio Delpeche (“Lex Luthor: Year One” Part 1) Wednesday, October 14 Action Comics #1104 Explores Luthor growing close with Clark Kent in Smallville Upcoming Action Comics #1105 Features Jonathan Kent taking unexpected action to shut Luthor down Upcoming

As the six-issue arc unfolds, readers will see the narrative wind the clock back to explore the formative years of the two future adversaries in Smallville. While upcoming solicitations tease a burgeoning friendship between teenage Lex and Clark Kent in issue #1104, tension looms just over the horizon. By issue #1105, Jonathan Kent steps in with an unexpected action designed to shut Luthor down.

Superman | Konfrontation mit Lex Luthor | Filmausschnitt | Warner Bros. Entertainment

Meanwhile, in the present-day continuity of the DC Universe, Luthor occupies a much more complicated chessboard. Following the events of the “House of Brainiac” arc—which included one of his recent memory loss episodes—and the subsequent DC K.O. event, Luthor finds himself serving alongside other reformed villains on the Justice League Unlimited. It marks another stint on the superhero roster, echoing his previous tenure during Geoff Johns’ New 52 run.

As comic shops prepare for the mid-October release, this deep dive into Luthor’s psyche proves that DC’s definitive mastermind is haunted less by a flying alien in a red cape and much more by the terrifying prospect of forgetting his own brilliance.