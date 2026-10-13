Airport Railroad Union Faces First Strike Crisis with Slow-Down Complying Actions

AREX, operating the crucial rail link connecting Seoul’s core transit hubs, faced its first strike crisis as the Airport Railroad branch of the Democratic Trade Union Public Transportation Workers’ Union initiated a slow-down compliance struggle on October 12, creating immediate commuter delays and setting the stage for a potential full walkout.

Labor Negotiations Breakdown and Slow-Down Compliance Tactics

The operational friction stems from an unresolved impasse in wage and collective bargaining negotiations between management and the labor union. According to reporting by tbs.seoul.kr, the union secured its legal right to industrial action after negotiations collapsed entirely. Starting from the first train run on October 12, union members deployed work-to-rule tactics designed to highlight labor demands without breaking outright statutory limits. Operators maintained strict adherence to safety and operational regulations, executing calculated pauses such as holding standard dwell times at stations with lower passenger volumes and strictly enforcing designated rest periods. These precise procedural measures introduced deliberate friction into the timetable, resulting in average commuter delays of three to four minutes during peak morning and evening rush hours.

Contingency Protocols and the Upcoming October 15 Negotiation Deadline

The impact of the ongoing compliance struggle has thrown transit reliability into sharp focus for daily commuters relying on the express and commuter lines. As tbs.seoul.kr noted, AREX management has activated an emergency response system, which includes deploying standby train drivers to mitigate further schedule slippage. Meanwhile, the operational standoff hinges on a critical upcoming session. The union and management are scheduled to hold an additional round of negotiations on October 15. This meeting will ultimately determine whether the labor dispute de-escalates or transitions into a full-scale strike, prompting the rail operator to prepare emergency transportation countermeasures to maintain baseline service continuity across the network if the walkout proceeds.

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