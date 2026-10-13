Ben Affleck Calls Justice League Production Career Low Point

Ben Affleck has opened up about playing Batman in 2017’s Justice League, describing the turbulent production as a career low point marked by studio interference and personal unhappiness. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor revealed that witnessing the clash between Warner Bros. and director Zack Snyder cemented his decision to step away from the superhero franchise entirely, as reported by The Independent.

The Batman Production Turmoil and Studio Clashes

Affleck cited the 2017 production of Justice League as the lowest point of his professional career due to negative on-set dynamics and studio interference with Zack Snyder’s original vision.

Director Zack Snyder stepped down midway through filming following a family tragedy, with Joss Whedon taking over reshoots to alter the film’s tone at Warner Bros.’ request.

The actor admitted his own personal unhappiness during that period contributed to the difficult experience, leading him to abandon plans to direct and star in a solo Batman film.

The Fallout From Zack Snyder’s Departure

The production of Justice League hit a major crisis when Zack Snyder departed the project following the death of his daughter.

Happy Sad Confused

Affleck didn’t mince words when reflecting on that period. “The truth is, the experience of Justice League was so, so negative for lots of different reasons,” Affleck told the Happy Sad Confused podcast. He pointed directly to the friction between the studio and the filmmaker as the root cause of the breakdown. “That was what really doomed that.”

Describing the directorial transition, Affleck added: “Boy, that was s*ty. Him being taken off that movie, and the reshoots that we did – if you want the low point of my career, [it] was that. I just thought that was one of the s*tiest things I’ve ever seen. It was so gross.”

Ben Affleck RIPS ‘Justice League’ Studio Interference And Defends Zack Snyder! ‘It Was So Gross’

Personal Struggles and the Decision to Exit the DC Universe

Beyond studio politics, Affleck noted that his own life circumstances compounded the misery of the shoot. At the time, the actor was dealing with personal challenges, which he acknowledges affected the energy he brought to the set alongside co-stars Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, and Ray Fisher.

“I mean, my failings as an actor, you can watch the various movies and judge,” Affleck said. “But more of my failings of, in terms of why I had a bad experience, part of it is that what I was bringing to work every day was a lot of unhappiness. So I wasn’t bringing a lot of positive energy to the equation. I didn’t cause problems, but I came in and I did my job and I went home. But you’ve got to do a little bit better than that.”

Zack Snyder's Justice League – Official Exclusive "Making of the Snyder Cut" Clip

Milestone Details Current Release Ben Affleck stars in Animals, currently streaming on Netflix. Past DC Role Played Batman in 2017’s Justice League. Directorial Exit Stepped down from directing and starring in The Batman in early 2017.

The Unmade Solo Film and Future Projects

The cumulative toll of the production directly impacted Affleck’s future within the DC Extended Universe. Initially, Affleck was slated to direct, co-write, and star in a standalone Batman feature film. However, in early 2017, he stepped down from the director’s chair and sought treatment for alcoholism, eventually making his departure from the role permanent two years later.

While the chapter on his time under the cowl is firmly closed, Affleck continues to work behind and in front of the camera. His latest project, the thriller Animals, is available to stream now on Netflix, marking a distinct pivot away from massive studio superhero franchises toward independent and streaming-backed cinema.