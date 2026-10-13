Billie Bird Releases New Album ‘La lumière sans fin des étés

Swiss-Romand singer Billie Bird returned with her second album, La lumière sans fin des étés, released on October 9, 2026, via Mouthwatering Records, featuring an intimate, analog-recorded indie folk-pop collection exploring love, family memory, exile, and queer community bonds.

The Album Release and Production Approach

Billie Bird released her second album, La lumière sans fin des étés, on October 9, 2026, following her release Incendies, as reported by rts.ch.

The artist wrote, composed, and recorded the eight-track indie folk-pop record entirely in analog at her Lausanne studio, co-producing it in Zurich alongside drummer and multi-instrumentalist Domi Chansorn.

The physical tape recording approach was chosen, imposing creative limits that favored warm acoustic, electric, and nylon-stringed guitars over endless digital options.

Shifting Toward Simplicity and Direct Songwriting

Three years after the release of her previous record Incendies, Lausanne-based artist Billie Bird adopted a notably warmer and more serene tone for her latest project. Speaking on the RTS radio show Vertigo on October 8, 2026, the singer explained that she wanted a project “axé aussi sur la contemplation et le sentir,” focusing on contemplation and feeling while retaining emotional depth.

This deliberate shift toward accessibility manifests explicitly in tracks like “L’amour ça fait mal.” Mouthwatering Records notes that the song playfully subverts pop conventions through striking everyday imagery, asking whether love genuinely needs to hurt. Meanwhile, rts.ch details that the track features a remarkably direct writing style compared to her earlier work, dropping abstract metaphors for immediate emotional resonance. On “Soledad,” she explores the contours of affection before ultimately rejecting the bitter taste of certain kisses, describing love elsewhere as a pact of non-violence and consistency.

Billie Bird – La Nuit (clip officiel)

Honoring Queer Community and Ancestral Exile

Beyond romantic introspection, the album anchors itself deeply in personal history and chosen family. The track “QQNEX”—an inclusive abbreviation for someone—serves as a tribute to the ephemeral queer choir Les FlamboyantesxXL. Billie Bird shared the stage with the group at Lausanne’s Festival de la Cité in 2024, an experience she counts among the most transformative of her life. The song incorporates actual slogans chanted during a Pride march to honor these vital bonds.

Family history and the echoes of displacement shape the opening track, “Je me rappelle de tout.” The song traces her grandparents’ journey through exile, touching upon her grandfather’s three-year imprisonment under the Franco regime during the Spanish Civil War. Mouthwatering Records notes that these themes of resilience and heritage stem from an upbringing marked by foster care, transforming the album into a reassurance of comfort and community. Billie Bird noted to rts.ch that her family history remains remarkably sparse, mentioning that her grandmother once sold bread in the street upon arriving in France. She frames this archival musical effort as a necessary act of remembrance amid contemporary political shifts and the resurgence of fascism.

Photo: mouthwateringrecords.com

Album Detail Production Fact Artist Billie Bird Release Date October 9, 2026 Album Title La lumière sans fin des étés Label & Format Mouthwatering Records / Analog Tape Collaborator Domi Chansorn (Co-producer)