Home » Technology » The ‘Halloween Fireballs’ are coming. Here’s what to expect from the Taurids this October

Skywatchers preparing for October’s astronomical calendar face a sharp contrast between the early-evening Draconid shower and the late-night Orionids, alongside incoming fireball activity from the Taurids. Clear skies and near-new moons are creating optimal viewing conditions across multiple regions this week.

Draconid Peak Timing and Evening Viewing Advantages

Unlike most annual meteor showers that require staying up past midnight or braving the pre-dawn hours, the Draconids peak soon after dark.

Chad Jocius, managing director of the Heide Observatory in Kenosha, noted that the timing lets observers make their bedtimes while catching the display. Because the radiant point in the constellation Draco sits high in the northern sky during the evening, shooting stars appear as soon as the sun goes down.

Space Alert: Get a Glimpse of the Halloween Fireballs! 🎃 | Stargazer's Kingdom

“Unlike many of the meteor showers, the Draconids are best viewed in the evening rather than hours before dawn. The constellation is pretty high up, so we can start seeing them as soon as it gets dark out.” Chad Jocius, managing director of the Heide Observatory in Kenosha, via Wisconsin Public Radio

The National Weather Service office in Wichita forecast clear skies with a low temperature around 62 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday night as the sun set around 7:01 p.m. In the Wasatch Back, the National Weather Service forecast for Park City called for mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping into the mid-40s.

Space.com described the conditions for the event as “near perfect.” For viewers in the United Kingdom, the Met Office noted potential cloud cover over southern regions while northern areas offered better viewing opportunities, and the Royal Observatory Greenwich advised avoiding light pollution and bright screens to allow eyes to fully adapt.

Photo: Live Science

Comet Origins and the History of Draconid Outbursts

The comet completes an orbit around the sun approximately every 6.6 to seven years, passing through the inner solar system in 2025 with a scheduled return in 2031, leaving behind trails of debris that Earth crosses each October.

While normal hourly rates remain low, the shower carries a reputation for sudden, dramatic outbursts. Thomas Beatty, assistant professor of astronomy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, noted that the particles colliding with the atmosphere are remarkably small, with grains of sand creating bright streaks due to extreme velocities. While some Draconids hit the atmosphere at 160,000 mph, they still collide with Earth at around 46,000 mph.

The Northern Taurid meteor shower could produce fireballs. Here’s how to watch

Historical peaks demonstrated the shower’s volatile nature. NASA records show that European observers witnessed 500 meteors per minute during the 1933 peak, while U.S. watchers counted 50 to 100 per minute in 1946.

Equipment Advice and Upcoming October and November Showers

Specialized stargazing gear is discouraged for viewing the Draconids. Telescopes and binoculars narrow the field of vision, meaning the naked eye paired with a lawn chair, a coat, and patience provides the best experience, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. NASA similarly advises finding a dark location away from artificial lights and giving eyes time to adjust without any need for telescopes or binoculars.

Photo: WJHL

Orionids: Oct. 21–22, originating from Halley’s Comet, which is about 9.3 miles (15 kilometers) in diameter at its widest

Oct. 21–22, originating from Halley’s Comet, which is about 9.3 miles (15 kilometers) in diameter at its widest Southern Taurids: Nov. 4–5, active from Sept. 20 through Nov. 20 with an average zenithal hourly rate of about five meteors per hour and a strong association with bright, slow-moving fireballs

Nov. 4–5, active from Sept. 20 through Nov. 20 with an average zenithal hourly rate of about five meteors per hour and a strong association with bright, slow-moving fireballs Northern Taurids: Nov. 11–12

Nov. 11–12 Leonids: Nov. 16–17

Nov. 16–17 Geminids: Dec. 13–14

Dec. 13–14 Ursids: Dec. 21–22

As the Draconids wind down, attention shifts toward the Orionids later in October and the Taurid branch associated with Halloween fireballs in early November, which are linked to Comet 2P/Encke.