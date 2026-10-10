Weekly Horoscope: October 11-17, 2026

Priya Deshmukh

Astrological alignments feature the Sun aligning with Jupiter, Pluto exiting its retrograde, and Mars communicating with Saturn during the week of October 11 through 17, 2026. While earlier periods this month carried harsher conditions, astrologers note that this week brings constructive goodness and a chance to take a breather, contrasted against deep internal transformations regarding community belonging and personal desire as Pluto reemerges from the underworld.

Planetary Alignments and Midweek Transits

On October 15, 2026, the Sun in Libra forms a sextile with Jupiter in Leo, creating an aspect of creativity and potential that ignites a spark of possibility. This transit supports visioning, personal courage, and self-expression. Simultaneously, Pluto stations direct on October 15, ending a five-month retrograde in Aquarius that has moved individuals through patterns of belonging, boundaries, power, and consent. Later in the week, on October 16, 2026, Mars in Leo comes into communication with Saturn in retrograde in Aries through a trine aspect, inspiring motivation, actionable steps, commitment, and tangible building.

The Pace of the Week and Sign Guidance

The week begins with the moon entering Scorpio on Sunday morning, offering an invitation to take things slow, while Monday and Tuesday pass without escalation before the moon hits Sagittarius on Tuesday evening. Complicated storylines involving Venus, Mercury, and Mars remain on the sidelines, allowing individuals to focus on rest, home projects, and cozy seasonal activities such as leaf-peeping. Weekly horoscopes provide specific sign guidance, ranging from looking outside oneself for adventure to tending to home spaces, keeping up with oral hygiene, working from home, or making moves on big dreams when Friday’s boldness sets in.