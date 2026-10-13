Sam Houston Plays WKU in Wednesday CUSA Football Matchup

Sam Houston returns to Elliott T. The Bearkats host WKU at Bowers Stadium on Wednesday night for the start of their Conference USA home season, looking to improve on a drastically improved defense and quarterback Landyn Locke's arm. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT, with the game broadcast nationally on ESPN.

The Bearkats enter the contest at 1-4 overall and 0-1 in CUSA play, while the Hilltoppers arrive with a 2-4 record and a 1-1 conference mark. Both teams take the field on six days of rest following Thursday night outings, as Sam Houston traveled to Liberty and WKU defeated Missouri State at home.

Defensive Turnaround Anchors Bearkats

The narrative of Sam Houston’s season so far rests on a defense that has staged a year-to-year improvement in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Through five games, the Bearkats are allowing 350.6 yards per contest—a stark contrast to the 483.5 yards per game they surrendered last season. That 132.9-yard reduction ranks fourth nationally in total defense improvement, trailing only FIU, Duke, and UMass.

WKU Football wins its season opener against Sam Houston 41-24

Pass defense has been particularly lethal for opponents facing Sam Houston. The unit yields just 139.0 passing yards per game, good for fourth in the nation, and surrenders a stingy 5.56 yards per passing attempt. The Bearkats have forced 16 three-and-outs, boasting a 25.8% stop rate that leads Conference USA, just one year after finishing last nationally at 10.8%.

Series History and Weeknight Struggles

Wednesday marks the fifth all-time meeting between the two programs, with WKU holding a 3-1 edge and having won each of the last three matchups. The Hilltoppers claimed a 41-24 victory in Bowling Green during the 2025 season opener, a game that also spoiled Phil Longo’s debut as Bearkat head coach. Sam Houston’s lone win in the series remains a 54-24 triumph in the first round of the 2004 NCAA Division I-AA playoffs.

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The contest also highlights Sam Houston’s ongoing challenge with the league’s midweek broadcast schedule. Wednesday’s game is the second of four consecutive non-Saturday matchups for the Bearkats, who carry a 3-10 all-time record in #WeekdayCUSA play since the conference introduced its weeknight television package in 2023.

Locke and the Offense Look to Spark Consistency

Offensively, Landyn Locke commands a passing attack that ranks him among the nation’s quarterbacks. Locke is one of only four FBS signal-callers currently leading his conference in both passing yards per game and touchdown passes. He has also recorded three games with at least 300 passing yards this season, joining an exclusive group of nine FBS quarterbacks to reach that mark three or more times.

Locke’s deep-ball efficiency stands out prominently: he has thrown six touchdown passes of at least 30 yards, averaging 34.5 yards per scoring toss—an FBS best among quarterbacks with at least 10 total touchdown throws. Primary target Grady O’Neill has served as a reliable safety valve, hauling in 46 receptions over his last eight games dating back to November 15, 2025, the highest mark in CUSA over that span.

Historic Youth on the Offensive Line

Sam Houston’s offensive front has relied heavily on unprecedented youth. In their recent outing at Liberty, the Bearkats started two true freshmen—Myles Joseph and Tr’e Williams—on the offensive line. According to program records, it marked the first time Sam Houston has started two true freshmen linemen in the same game since moving to the FBS level in 2023, mirroring a rare feat accomplished by Oklahoma later in the 2025 postseason.

With a defense performing at an elite level and an offense searching for complete consistency against a familiar conference foe, Wednesday night’s matchup offers Sam Houston a prime opportunity to secure its first CUSA victory of the season in front of a home crowd.