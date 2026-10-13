Lim Kwang-hyun Confirms South Korea Virtual Asset Tax Proceeds

National Tax Service Commissioner Lim Kwang-hyun confirmed on October 13, 2026, that South Korea’s long-delayed virtual asset taxation will proceed as scheduled, though identifying peer-to-peer transactions remains a primary regulatory hurdle. Speaking at the National Assembly’s Finance and Economy Committee audit at the Government Complex Sejong, Lim stated that the agency is preparing to execute the mandate without disruption.

South Korea Virtual Asset Tax Implementation Timeline and Metrics

Implementation Status: Commissioner Lim Kwang-hyun confirmed the tax rollout remains on track, with system integration discussions ongoing with major domestic exchanges.

Commissioner Lim Kwang-hyun confirmed the tax rollout remains on track, with system integration discussions ongoing with major domestic exchanges. Data Collection Horizon: The National Service plans to begin auditing reported virtual asset filings starting in May 2028, following official legal enforcement.

The National Service plans to begin auditing reported virtual asset filings starting in May 2028, following official legal enforcement. Regulatory Friction: P2P transactions and decentralized transfer vectors continue to present visibility challenges, matching hurdles experienced by tax authorities globally.

Exchange Infrastructure and Unclear Asset Classifications

Lawmakers during the parliamentary audit scrutinized the preparedness of domestic platforms—specifically Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, Korbit, and Gopax—pointing out that current infrastructure for tracking transaction data remains insufficient. In response, Lim noted that the National Tax Service maintains continuous working-level consultations with the five exchanges. However, the agency declined to provide a concrete estimate of the anticipated tax revenue or the exact volume of accounts that will fall under the taxable threshold.

The legislative inquiry also highlighted a lack of clear valuation metrics for complex token mechanics. Representative Lee Yang–soo of the People Power Party questioned the tax treatment, realization timing, asset valuation standards, and deductible expense calculations for mechanisms such as staking, airdrops, and hard forks. Addressing these ambiguities, Lim indicated that the agency must coordinate closely with the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

“Economic substance matters more than transaction types or names,” Lim told the committee, referencing the legal distinction between transfers and lending. The commissioner added that the agency plans to issue formal administrative notices regarding virtual asset taxation around November 2026.

Item / Issue Current Status Scheduled Action / Target Date Virtual Asset Tax Notice Drafting guidelines with the Ministry of Economy and Finance November 2026 Exchange System Integration Ongoing working-level consultations with five major exchanges Ongoing ahead of legal enforcement First Verification & Filing Audit Awaiting statutory data collection procedures May 2028

Global Information Sharing and Cross-Border Enforcement Limitations

Beyond domestic exchanges, the hearing addressed the structural limits of tracking decentralized financial flows. While Lim expressed optimism regarding the eventual implementation of the OECD’s Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF)—which establishes automated cross-border exchanges of digital asset information—he conceded that private wallet transfers remain difficult to capture. “Even countries currently enforcing virtual asset taxes are experiencing difficulties with parts that are hard to capture, such as transactions between private wallets,” Lim stated.