Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Had ‘Sex All the Time’ in Disguise on ‘The Americans’ Set

Keri Russell revealed on the October 8 episode of Chelsea Handler’s podcast, Dear Chelsea, that she and her partner Matthew Rhys had ‘sex all the time’ while wearing character disguises in trailers and across sets during the production of their FX series The Americans. The couple played Soviet KGB intelligence officers posing as a married American couple on the show, which aired for six seasons from 2013 to 2018.

The Disguises, the Trailers, and the Early Romance

Russell described the early days of their off-screen relationship on set as “insanity,” noting they were staying up all night and working in crazy wigs and pearls.

The two actors began dating in late 2013 after Russell separated from her previous husband, Shane Deary, with whom she shares two children, River and Willa Lou.

The couple later welcomed their son, Sam, in May 2016, and have maintained a 13-year relationship while remaining unmarried.

Unveiling the Set Romance on Dear Chelsea

During her appearance on Dear Chelsea , Russell looked back at the clandestine nature of their early romance with complete candor. “When have you ever worn pearls and [being] f—ing in trailers and f—ing everywhere,” Russell said on the podcast, describing the atmosphere as sneaky, sexy, and pure fun. While the series required them to maintain the facade of a standard suburban American couple for their deep-cover assignments, off-camera dynamics shifted as the co-stars grew closer.

Before their relationship became public knowledge, the pair kept their romance tightly under wraps at work. The New York Police Department ultimately returned their stolen items directly to the set of The Americans , accidentally blowing their cover to the crew. Shortly after their relationship went public in 2014, Russell finalized her divorce from Deary, cementing a new chapter with her co-star.

Photo: pagesix.com

Russell also revealed to Handler that she made the first move on Rhys, though he later said during a 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that he had asked her out after a kickball game in 2002. The two reconnected during the 2012 filming of Season 1 of The Americans , though their relationship remained secret at work until a burglary incident outed them to the crew. Rhys recounted this during a Late Night With Seth Meyers interview, noting that the NYPD returned their stolen items to the set, which inadvertently revealed their romance.

Thirteen Years Together Without a Marriage Certificate

Despite spending thirteen years together, the couple remains entirely uninterested in walking down the aisle. Russell explained to Handler that she has already had a large celebration in her past and simply does not require a formal marriage certificate to validate their life together. She joked that people historically used marriage to secure credit cards, a modern convenience they no longer need.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

That pragmatic approach also extends to their professional lives and public appearances. When Rhys worried about freezing during his acceptance speeches, Russell gave him explicit permission to skip thanking her entirely. She told him to use his limited seconds however he pleased, freeing him from any social obligation.

Russell also shared that she and Rhys had a unique dynamic when it came to their family life. “Of all of our friends, he’s the most mom dad,” she said of Rhys, noting that Sam, their son, is Rhys’ first child and Russell’s third. But Sam is his first,” she added. Russell described Rhys as a dedicated father, packing team snacks and first-aid kits for baseball games, while also emphasizing the importance of maintaining individual space. The house is mine. The bed is mine. The rules are mine,” she said.

Photo: tvinsider.com

Milestone / Event Details Source / Context The Americans Run Aired for six seasons from 2013 to 2018 on FX FX Networks Relationship Beginnings Began dating in late 2013 during series production CNews / Page Six Birth of Son, Sam Welcomed in May 2016 TV Insider 2026 Emmy Wins Rhys won two awards for The Beast in Me and Widow’s Bay Page Six

Balancing Family Rules and Separate Schedules

Life away from the soundstages involves managing large family dynamics and managing long-distance work schedules. Russell noted that Rhys steps into domestic life with immense dedication, acting as a deeply attentive father to their son Sam, packing team snacks and first-aid kits for baseball games. At the same time, the couple maintains breathing room in their long-term dynamic. Rhys frequently travels abroad for film and television projects lasting several months, leaving Russell to manage the household under her own rules until he returns.

Presently, Russell leads the political thriller series The Diplomat on Netflix, keeping her firmly planted in prestige television production. Meanwhile, Rhys continues building an extensive awards shelf following his recent Emmy triumphs. Their ongoing creative output demonstrates that long after shedding their KGB disguises, both actors remain fixtures of contemporary television.

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