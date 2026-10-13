NFL Suspends Dre Greenlaw One Game for Helmet Strike

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was suspended for one game without pay by the NFL on Monday, October 12, 2026, following a helmet-to-head strike against unprotected Seattle Seahawks player Ernest Jones IV during a Week 5 matchup on Sunday, October 11, 2026. The disciplinary action threatens his availability for the upcoming Monday night fixture.

The Incident at Lumen Field and the NFL’s Ruling

The controversy ignited during the second quarter of Sunday’s contest in Seattle when Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold scrambled out of bounds near the opponent’s sideline, absorbing a late hit from Greenlaw. The infraction drew immediate retaliation from surrounding Seattle players who converged on the 49ers defender to contest the extracurricular contact.

Amid the ensuing sideline scrum, Greenlaw delivered a direct blow with his helmet to the head of Ernest Jones IV, who was standing without a helmet. Jones bled as a result of the impact, prompting the officiating crew to immediately disqualify Greenlaw before halftime. The league office reviewed the sequence and handed down the one-game ban on Monday, classifying the maneuver as a clear violation of sportsmanship regulations.

Dre Greenlaw ejected from the game as he Headbutts #Seahawks player after late hit on Sam Darnold

Head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the disciplinary announcement during his media availability on Monday. I was disappointed that they decided to do that. But it is what it is. Shanahan acknowledged, as reported by Associated Press. Hopefully the appeals process will go better tomorrow and we can get it overturned. But I’ll wait and see how it turns out.

Player Team Stat Line (2026 Season) Disciplinary Status Dre Greenlaw San Francisco 49ers 37 tackles (5 games) Suspended 1 game (Pending Appeal) Ernest Jones IV Seattle Seahawks Active Roster None (Victim of helmet strike)

A History of Discipline and Previous Infractions

The latest suspension compounds an extensive track record of on-field discipline issues for the 29-year-old defender. Greenlaw returned to San Francisco for the current campaign after spending the 2025 season with the Denver Broncos, where he also encountered league discipline.

Photo: apnews.com

During his stint in Denver last year, Greenlaw earned a one-game suspension for verbally confronting an official following a victory over the New York Giants, alongside an $11,941 fine for taunting the Broncos sideline in a separate game, as noted by Proceso. His career history also includes a 2023 ejection for an altercation with Philadelphia Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro, and a 2022 disqualification for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Upcoming Schedule and Appeal Timeline

Despite the setback, Greenlaw retains the right to challenge the league’s decision. His legal and organizational team filed for an expedited appeal hearing scheduled for Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

SUSPENDED: 49ers Dre Greenlaw suspended 1-game for head butt

If the penalty remains unaltered, Greenlaw will miss the 49ers’ upcoming Monday night matchup against the Washington Commanders on October 19, 2026, for Week 6 of the regular season. Should the suspension hold, he is cleared to rejoin the active roster on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, immediately following the conclusion of the Washington fixture.

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