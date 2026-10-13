How to Watch the 2026 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations Live

Sports fans around the globe can watch every match of the TotalEnergies CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations 2026 live on the official CAF YouTube channel, CAF TV. The tournament runs from October 12 to October 21 in Morocco, bringing together eight national teams to compete for continental supremacy.

As host nation and defending champion, Morocco enters the competition aiming to extend a streak that includes titles in 2016, 2020, and 2024. The eighth edition of the championship kicks off in Rabat, with all 16 matches available for international audiences through digital streaming.

Qualifiers of the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations 2026 – Draw French

Tournament Groups and Opening Fixtures

The field of eight contenders is divided into two groups for the opening stage of the tournament. Group A features host nation Morocco alongside former champion Libya, Zambia, and Algeria. Group B is anchored by three-time continental champion Egypt, alongside Angola, Mozambique, and Tanzanian competitors.

The schedule gets underway with a Group A fixture between Libya and Zambia, followed by a headline match between defending champion Morocco and Algeria. Egypt leads the Group B lineup as they look toward a potential fourth continental crown, having previously secured titles in 1996, 2000, and 2004, while their group opponents fight to advance to the knockout rounds.

🚨 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Morocco to host the Africa Futsal Cup of Nations during the period from October 12 to 21, with the draw to be held on August 10 in Rabat. pic.twitter.com/vzm2GsPKLy — https://x.com/theMoroccoXtra/status/2084968041318666558

Streaming and Digital Access on CAF TV

The Confederation of African Football has structured the broadcast to ensure worldwide accessibility for supporters unable to attend the matches in person.

In addition to live match coverages, digital channels operated by the governing body offer behind-the-scenes features and exclusive squad updates. Supporters can consult the official platform or review the full match schedule directly through CAF Online for precise kickoff times and venue updates throughout the group and knockout phases.

Libya vs Zambia | HIGHLIGHTS 2026 Futsal AFCON Morocco | 10/12/2026 | beIN SPORTS USA

Contender Ambitions in Rabat

Beyond the host nation’s pursuit of another home triumph, past winners and rising squads arrive in Rabat with distinct objectives. Libya, which claimed the continental trophy in 2008, seeks to challenge for the top honors once again, while Zambian and Algerian squads look to make a strong impact on the tournament stage.

Angola, Mozambique, and Tanzania complete the Group B lineup, each aiming to secure a path into the elimination phase. As matches unfold daily through October 21, the tournament will determine which nation claims the coveted futsal crown.

Morocco vs Algeria | HIGHLIGHTS 2026 Futsal AFCON Morocco | 10/12/2026 | beIN SPORTS USA