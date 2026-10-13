Luisito Comunica Jokes He Was Born As Woman During Phoenix-Based TV Interview

Mexican influencer Luisito Comunica sparked a viral online debate after joking that he “was born a woman” during a televised interview with anchor Yolanda García on Phoenix-based network 12 News, prompting an uncomfortable silence and a sharp reminder from the journalist that gender identity is a sensitive topic.

Asked by García to share an obscure fact about his life that his millions of followers would not know, Luisito maintained a completely serious expression before delivering the unexpected remark.

The Interview Moment and Studio Reaction

The abrupt declaration left the studio in an awkward, prolonged silence as the anchor processed the statement.

Luisito Comunica in Phoenix!

Realizing the gravity of the quiet response, Luisito broke into laughter and admitted it was entirely a joke meant to break the ice. However, the attempt at humor missed its mark. García declined to laugh, explicitly telling the influencer that she did not find it funny because gender identity is a very sensitive issue.

While the full interview originally debuted on YouTube on September 30, 2026, the specific clip exploded across digital platforms on Sunday, October 11, after the creator shared the segment on his social media channels alongside the caption “Incómodo momento” (Awkward moment), as noted by reporting from 12 News.

Photo: diario.mx

Online Division and Public Reception

The circulating footage quickly polarized users across TikTok and X, formerly Twitter. Defenders argued that the remark was harmless and merely reflected the creator’s signature comedic style. Critics, conversely, asserted that joking about gender identity during a professional broadcast was inappropriate and insensitive.

Detail Reported Fact Platform / Outlet 12 News (Phoenix, Arizona) Interviewer Yolanda García Subject Promoted Gran Malo tequila and Gran Malito Viral Amplification Date Sunday, October 11, 2026

The distinct contrast between the influencer’s delivery and the anchor’s serious pushback cemented the exchange as one of the most discussed interview moments of the autumn promotional circuit, separating audiences on the boundaries of humor in media spaces.