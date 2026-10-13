Nintendo Releases New Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Trailer for Switch

Midnight Launch Planned at Best Buy for Switch 2 and Remake

Best Buy set its countdown timer for a midnight release across United States stores on November 5 for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake and limited-edition anniversary hardware, BigGo reported. The retailer organized simultaneous openings tied to time zones, starting at midnight Eastern Time, 11 p.m. Central, 10 p.m. Mountain, 9 p.m. Pacific, 8 p.m. Alaska, and 6 p.m. Hawaii. The event covers physical game cartridges, special consoles, and Pro controllers, though Best Buy did not disclose exact inventory numbers for store locations.

Hardware Pricing and Regional Availability Differences

The Zelda 40th Anniversary Nintendo Switch 2 console carries a price tag of $519.99, while the matching Pro controller costs $99.99. The special edition console went on sale October 29 without a packed-in game, selling out quickly across major retailers and appearing on secondary markets at elevated prices. Nintendo scheduled hardware releases differently across regions. Japan and Taiwan launched the special edition hardware on October 29, with Japanese domestic hardware restricted to Japanese language settings and regional accounts.

Photo: T客邦

Digital editions remain available on the eShop for players skipping physical media. Nintendo first revealed the hardware and gameplay footage during a September 8 Direct presentation. After that broadcast, marketing campaigns differed by region. Root-Nation reported that Nintendo published a 20-second promotional video on its Dutch YouTube channel featuring previously unseen scenes, including Link standing before the Great Deku Tree, drawing the Master Sword, and fighting the lava dragon Volvagia. The clip also showed the Great Fairy and Link riding Epona before returning the blade to the Temple of Time pedestal.