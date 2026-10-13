500 Students Enroll in Municipal Sports Schools Across Guillena, Torre de la Reina, and Las Pajanosas

A total of 500 students have enrolled in the municipal sports schools across Guillena, Torre de la Reina, and Las Pajanosas for the 2026-27 academic season, which officially got underway on October 5 under the local Sports Area. The program provides children and young people with opportunities to learn basic concepts, practice individual or team sports, and build healthy habits through physical activity from September through June.

Disciplines and Local Locations

The municipal sports schools offer structured programs spanning basketball, volleyball, tennis, padel, athletics, and 7-a-side football. The specific offerings vary by locality: Guillena provides volleyball, basketball, tennis, and padel; Torre de la Reina features volleyball, athletics, 7-a-side football, and padel; and Las Pajanosas offers volleyball.

Sports in Schools – Episode 6: Helping Students Grow Through Sport

Registration remains open for families wishing to enroll children in their preferred sport, with sign-ups handled through the SPORTTIA application until all available slots are filled.

Municipal Management and Club Collaboration

The municipal Sports Area manages the sports schools directly while also working alongside local athletic organizations. Overall participation reaches approximately 1,000 athletes across all disciplines in the municipality, which encompasses sports such as football, basketball, volleyball, futsal, athletics, tennis, padel, rhythmic gymnastics, karate, hapkido, horseback riding, cycling, golf, and fishing.