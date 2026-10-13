Record Prices and Global Buyers at Tattersalls Yearling Sale

The premier Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale at Park Paddocks in Newmarket delivered a record-equalling haul of 17 yearlings fetching one million guineas or more, anchored by a 4,000,000 guineas Night of Thunder colt that ignited an intense bidding duel between top international operations.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Stable Acquisition Strategy: High-profile trainers like George Boughey continue to target diverse profiles across 477 Book 1 lots to secure elite Classic prospects.

High-profile trainers like George Boughey continue to target diverse profiles across 477 Book 1 lots to secure elite Classic prospects. Global Risk Management: Major European breeding entities such as Haras d'Etreham utilize cross-border sales placement to maximize returns across varied buyer demographics.

The Newmarket Bidding War for a Record Colt

The spotlight focused sharply on a Night of Thunder colt bred by Mrs Tsui’s Sunderland Holdings and reared at Norelands. Farm manager Matt Gilsenan described the animal as an absolute superstar by a magnificent stallion and out of a proven mare, noting the final price exceeded their wildest expectations.

When the bidding crossed the 2,500,000 guineas threshold, the contest narrowed down to M.V. Magnier representing Coolmore and Anthony Stroud acting for Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation. Magnier pushed the valuation from 3,600,000 guineas to 4,000,000 guineas before Stroud sealed the purchase. Stroud acknowledged to bbc.com that the colt sat at the very top of their valuation scale, pointing to his exceptional pedigree, physical conformation, and stallion potential.

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Resilience Across the European Bloodstock Market

Despite broader economic headwinds and global uncertainties, Tattersalls managing director Matthew Prior highlighted the remarkable resilience of the bloodstock sector. Alongside the record-setting Night of Thunder colt, 63 separate lots surpassed the 500,000 guineas mark.

Sale Metric Figure Book 1 Lots Evaluated 477 Yearlings Sold for 1M+ Guineas 17 (Record-Equalling) Lots Sold Above 500,000 Guineas 63

Tradition remains deeply embedded in the mechanics of the sale, where horses continue to trade in guineas—an old British coin officially valued at 21 shillings, or £1.05 in modern decimal currency. The extra 5p in every pound historically represented the 5% auctioneer commission, a custom preserved since the coin stopped minting in 1814.

Sourcing Future Champions and Spreading Market Risk

Trainer George Boughey, who achieved Classic success with 2000 Guineas winner Bow Echo in May alongside 2022 1000 Guineas winner Cachet, traversed the sales grounds to inspect all 477 lots. Boughey explained to bbc.com that his team evaluates a broad mix of speedy and staying types to unearth future champions in a buoyant and highly competitive market.

At the same time, international consignors adjusted their geographical strategies. Nicolas de Chambure of Normandy’s Haras d'Etreham brought three horses to Newmarket rather than confining them to French auctions. He told bbc.com that targeting specific clienteles in the UK helps spread financial risk and promotes their brand within Europe’s premier marketplace.

Tattersalls October Yearling Sale Book 1 Day three results > Four further million guineas lots on the third day of Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale at Newmarket on Thursday took the final tally of million guineas yearlings for the sale to a record equalling tally… pic.twitter.com/dUhLmuGMKG — https://x.com/tnews_racing/status/2108318417514336651

The auction activity continues this week with books 2 through 4 running from October 12 to 16, concluding the yearling sales circuit on Friday as buyers hunt for the next generation of turf elite.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.

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