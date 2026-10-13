Emilio Azcárraga detailed a strategic vision for América Femenil

Grupo Águilas Executive President Emilio Azcárraga Jean outlined a strategic vision for América Femenil, declaring that the institution views the team not as a cost, but as an investment. Following a historic 2026 treble and a prestigious nomination for the Balón de Oro as Mejor Equipo del Año, the executive detailed future international goals for the club.

Azcárraga Jean emphasized the team’s ongoing commitment during an exclusive interview with EL UNIVERSAL Deportes, highlighting two upcoming international challenges and the ultimate goal for the squad to become the most winning team in Mexico in the coming years. The club recently became the first Mexican team to conquer the Concacaf W Champions Cup, securing a ticket to the 2028 Club World Cup. Azcárraga Jean added that the organization is entirely committed to the team and female footballers across all categories, expressing his joy over the historic treble achieved in 2026 after experiencing painful finals defeats.

Future Projects and International Goals

Ferran Reverter, the new general director of Grupo Águilas, echoed these sentiments and pointed to upcoming announcements regarding the institution’s growth and innovation. Backed by the leadership of Emilio Azcárraga and the global investor General Atlantic, Reverter noted that upcoming projects will continue to expand the history and greatness of América. Reverter arrived in Mexico from Spain in April, seeking to apply his experience gained at Barcelona while focusing on financial and planning aspects of the club.

Un nuevo capítulo para América Femenil. 💛💙🦅Emilio Azcárraga encabezó la entrega de las nuevas instalaciones, un espacio que refleja el compromiso del Club con seguir impulsando el crecimiento de América Femenil y trabajando para alcanzar nuevas metas. pic.twitter.com/3VItu3UlQn — https://x.com/AmericaFemenil/status/2091004333684933115

Honoring Club Legends

In nearly 10 years of history in the Liga MX Femenil, the club has established itself as one of the primary promoters of women’s football in Mexico after overcoming previous painful finals.