NIMS Hyderabad Organises Walkathon to Mark World Thrombosis Day

To mark World Thrombosis Day, the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) organized an early-morning walkathon and an educational awareness program in Hyderabad, bringing clinical attention to the prevention, early detection, and severe health complications of blood clots.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What is Thrombosis: It occurs when a blood vessel forms a blood clot, restricting or completely blocking normal blood flow throughout the body.

It occurs when a blood vessel forms a blood clot, restricting or completely blocking normal blood flow throughout the body. Critical Warning Signs: Patients must look out for localized swelling, tenderness, warmth, or redness in the legs, as well as acute chest pain and sudden shortness of breath.

Patients must look out for localized swelling, tenderness, warmth, or redness in the legs, as well as acute chest pain and sudden shortness of breath. Targeted Risk Factors: Healthcare guidance highlights that specific physiological shifts—such as pregnancy, the postpartum period, and hormonal treatments—alter coagulation profiles, particularly in women.

The Public Health Campaign at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences

The public health outreach initiative took place between 8 am and 9 am, designed to engage the local community and highlight the clinical urgency of early medical intervention. Prof. Dr Rahul Devraj, Director of NIMS, officially inaugurated the program, while the educational symposium was conducted under the supervision of Prof. Dr Sandeep Mahapatra, Head of the Department of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery. Following the opening remarks, an instructional session centered on the slogan “Stop the Clot” was hosted at the Learning Centre in the old NIMS building.

World Thrombosis Day: NIMS Holds Awareness Programs & Walkathon | V6 News

Broadening the Scope of Venous Thromboembolism Risks

Clinical reviews published in peer-reviewed literature identify VTE as a leading contributor to preventable morbidity and mortality during hospital stays. Data from specialized healthcare analyses estimate that up to 60 percent of all VTE events manifest either during a direct hospital admission or within a 90-day window following patient discharge.

Clinical Variable Associated Manifestation Recommended Clinical Action Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Leg pain, swelling, warmth, and localized tenderness Prompt vascular evaluation and diagnostic imaging Pulmonary Embolism (PE) Sudden shortness of breath, chest pain, tachycardia Immediate emergency medical intervention Hospitalization / Immobility Elevated systemic VTE risk during or post-discharge Continuous risk stratification and preventive care

Life-Stage Vulnerabilities and Hormonal Factors in Women

Broadening the clinical focus for the global initiative, health campaigns emphasized how vascular risks fluctuate throughout a woman’s lifespan. Physiological shifts associated with pregnancy and the postpartum phase significantly elevate clotting potential. Clinical guidance notes that the risk of pregnancy-associated thrombosis remains elevated after delivery, requiring heightened clinical vigilance during the initial six weeks postpartum.

Photo: Boldsky

References

Research and Practice in Thrombosis and Haemostasis – Global epidemiological reviews on venous thromboembolism burden and hospitalization risks.