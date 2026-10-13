Epic Games is shifting towards using AI for an unannounced Star Wars game amid development hurdles

Epic Games Restructures Disney Project Around Generative Tools

Epic Games has pushed back the launch of its upcoming collaborative shooter with the Walt Disney Company, shifting internal development toward an AI-first production model, according to Bloomberg. The unannounced title, which features characters from the Marvel and Star Wars universes, was originally slated for a March release before running into developmental hurdles.

Internal communications viewed by Bloomberg indicate that staff working on the project were instructed to implement generative tools from Anthropic, specifically utilizing Claude models to guide artwork and generate code. Developers on the team were told by directors that there would be “no more hand-written code,” with all game assets generated through automated workflows. Epic communications director Jake Jones stated that the company is embracing AI-accelerated development led by human visionaries.

We have a huge pivot underway here at Epic, moving developers around to retool for maximum AI acceleration.The aim isn't to do the same stuff with fewer people, but to enable everyone here to build MORE and BETTER stuff, and to bring the benefits to all teams using Unreal. — https://x.com/TimSweeneyEpic/status/2109705826688549304

The high-stakes collaboration stems from a $1.5 billion investment made by Disney in early 2024. That funding secured an equity stake in the Unreal Engine maker and laid the groundwork for a multi-game partnership centered around the Fortnite. However, development fell behind schedule as teams struggled with pacing and staffing requirements.

Tim Sweeney Defends Industry Pivot as Survival Strategy

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney addressed the internal shift publicly on social media, confirming that developers across the company are being moved to retool for maximum AI acceleration. Sweeney argued that the strategy is not intended to produce the same volume of work with fewer personnel, but rather to empower creators to build more expansive content faster.

Tim Sweeney has shared a few more comments following today's news about AI usage at Epic Games"Our more modest aim is to survive the AI revolution, help other developers do the same, and come out on the other end making better code and content faster.""Much of the room wants… pic.twitter.com/EsHEiRtMPv — https://x.com/ShiinaBR/status/2109735310951071747

Responding to critics on X who suggested the company misjudged industry sentiment, Sweeney noted that much of the audience might prefer past technological eras, but development must align with present and future realities. He described the integration as a modest aim to survive the broader technological shift and improve core output.

Internal reception has been mixed. While leadership frames the directive as an expansion of creative capability, staff members on the Disney project expressed surprise and concern over the abrupt workflow changes. Questions remain regarding quality control, guardrails for automated errors, and the prevention of generated anomalies in the final product.

Photo: Bloomberg.com

Labor Pressures and Prior Layoffs Compound Studio Challenges

The production overhaul arrives amid a turbulent period for the Cary-based studio. Earlier this year, Epic Games eliminated more than 1,000 jobs, a reduction Sweeney attributed primarily to a downturn in player engagement for Fortnite rather than automation initiatives. The company has also handled ongoing antitrust litigation and significant capital expenditures.

In 2025, the actor union SAG-AFTRA filed a formal complaint against the studio regarding the digital recreation of Darth Vader’s voice for a Fortnite integration.

Epic Games has delayed a Disney-partnered shooter game to allow time for adopting an “AI-first” production model.Developers were reportedly instructed to stop writing code and instead generate the game’s art using AI.(https://t.co/9c2cRo3CGr) pic.twitter.com/0lZrEGSAfJ — https://x.com/PopBase/status/2109752282237800910