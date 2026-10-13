Stellenbosch Restaurant Found Not Liable in Burger Incident

Maxine Williams, a regular patron who alleged she swallowed a needle-like foreign object in a hamburger at Beyerskloof Wine Bar in Stellenbosch on October 3, 2020, lost her civil damage claim after the Western Cape High Court upheld the restaurant’s appeal, ruling she failed to prove negligence.

Key Legal Ruling Overturned

Legal Liability Overturned: A full bench of the Western Cape High Court set aside an earlier May 29, 2025 trial court ruling that had found the Stellenbosch restaurant liable for damages.

A full bench of the Western Cape High Court set aside an earlier May 29, 2025 trial court ruling that had found the Stellenbosch restaurant liable for damages. Burden of Proof: The appeal court ruled that the lower bench incorrectly applied the legal maxim res ipsa loquitur (“the thing speaks for itself”), improperly shifting the onus onto the business rather than requiring the plaintiff to prove negligence.

The appeal court ruled that the lower bench incorrectly applied the legal maxim res ipsa loquitur (“the thing speaks for itself”), improperly shifting the onus onto the business rather than requiring the plaintiff to prove negligence. Financial Costs: Williams was ordered to pay the wine bar’s legal costs covering the initial trial, the application for leave to appeal, and the full appeal proceedings.

The dispute stems from an evening on October 3, 2020, when Williams and her husband visited the Stellenbosch establishment for dinner, as reported by IOL. Williams ordered a hamburger alongside side dishes, wine, and water. Shortly after consuming the meal, she experienced severe discomfort in her throat.

According to Smile 90.4FM, Williams was rushed to the Stellenbosch Mediclinic where X-rays confirmed a needle-like object was lodged in her throat. Medical staff were unable to extract the item immediately, forcing Williams to remain hospitalized for five days under observation while doctors monitored its natural passage through her digestive tract.

During the subsequent civil proceedings, Williams maintained that the foreign object must have entered her body via the hamburger. However, court records highlighted that she could not identify whether the item originated in the bun, the patty, or the garnish, nor could she present medical evidence pinpointing the exact nature of the object.

Photo: IOL

Shifting Judicial Interpretations on Negligence

The litigation saw a sharp divergence between the trial court and the full bench of the Western Cape High Court. On May 29, 2025, the trial court initially found in favor of Williams, concluding that the restaurant breached its duty to serve safe food. That ruling relied heavily on res ipsa loquitur, inferring fault simply because the foreign object was present.

The appeal court stated that the lower tribunal erred by placing the burden of explanation on the defendant.

“The maxim res ipsa loquitur played a leading role in the court a quo. It should have stayed in the wings.”

Operational Defenses and Supply Chain Evidence

To defend against the claim, Beyerskloof Wine Bar presented operational evidence regarding its kitchen protocols. The restaurant’s general manager, Van Straaten, testified that the establishment sourced all hamburger ingredients from established third-party suppliers and had never encountered a similar complaint in its operating history.

Evidence established that kitchen staff utilized plastic brushes rather than traditional metal wire brushes to baste hamburger patties on the grill, neutralizing one potential contamination theory. While the trial court criticized the business for lacking granular logs of exact kitchen operations on the specific evening, the high court appeal panel ruled that the absence of such logs did not automatically equate to a failure of reasonable care.

Photo: Johannesburg Sunday World

The court concluded that a reasonable operator in the same position would not have foreseen the presence of an unidentified foreign object within pre-supplied ingredients, ruling that no strict liability is automatically imposed on food vendors under South African common law.

Judicial Stage Date Handed Down Ruling Outcome Legal Principle Applied Trial Court May 29, 2025 Found in favor of M. Williams; restaurant liable Res ipsa loquitur (“the thing speaks for itself”) Full Bench Appeal October 12, 2026 Upheld Beyerskloof Wine Bar appeal; claim dismissed Standard Aquilian action requiring proof of negligence

The final order set aside the previous monetary liability findings, dismissed Williams’s civil suit entirely, and mandated that she cover all legal costs associated with the trial and subsequent appeals.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.