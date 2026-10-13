Could GLP-1 drugs slow biological aging in patients with obesity or type 2 diabetes

Clinical data presented this month at the Aging Research & Drug Discovery conference suggests that GLP-1 medications like semaglutide and tirzepatide may slow biological aging in patients with obesity or type 2 diabetes. While preliminary, researchers are investigating whether these drugs act as geroprotectors that could improve longevity beyond simple weight loss.

Clinical Findings from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly

Pharmaceutical leaders Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have reported that their weight-loss drugs appear to reduce biological age, as measured by molecular aging clocks. These tools analyze DNA methylation and protein levels to estimate how quickly a body is aging relative to its chronological age. At the 13th annual Aging Research & Drug Discovery (ARDD) conference in Boston, researchers from both companies shared data suggesting that patients using these therapies showed markers of reduced biological age compared to those in placebo groups. The two companies employed different aging assessment tools yet pointed toward similar trends in their exploratory data.

Their analysis indicated that semaglutide—the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy—was associated with a heart biological age roughly two to four years younger than the control group. Similarly, Eli Lilly researchers reported that tirzepatide, used in Mounjaro and Zepbound, showed consistent reductions in epigenetic aging clocks. Kevin Duffin, Eli Lilly’s vice president for aging research, presented findings from the company’s Surmount V clinical trial, which followed 71 participants over age 50 who were overweight but did not have diabetes. All the clocks are telling a consistent story that we’re seeing a reduction in age, said Duffin, who noted it would be interesting to observe outcomes four or five years after treatment.

UC San Diego researchers explore whether a GLP-1 drug can slow biological aging

Biological Effects of GLP-1 Drugs and Calorie Restriction

Scientists have long known that calorie restriction—reducing food intake without causing malnutrition—can slow aging and extend lifespan in various species. GLP-1 drugs, which mimic a hormone produced in the small intestine to regulate appetite and blood sugar, are now being evaluated for similar properties. An NIH-funded research team led by Dr. Danica Chen at the University of California, Berkeley, compared the effects of GLP-1 drugs and calorie restriction in mice. Published in Nature on September 2, 2026, the study found that semaglutide prevented declines in physiological functions like exploratory behavior and spatial memory. Dr. Chen noted that because the GLP-1 drugs produced benefits while energy usage differed from that of calorie-restricted groups, the findings suggest the drugs may offer additional health advantages beyond simple intake reduction.

Expert Perspectives on Biological Rejuvenation

The scientific community remains cautious about interpreting these findings as evidence of life extension. Steve Horvath, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who is credited with inventing biological aging clocks, noted the significance of the results while emphasizing that they do not yet constitute a proven anti-aging treatment. James Kirkland, who directs the Center for Advanced Gerotherapeutics at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, also contributed to the ongoing discussion regarding how these clocks fluctuate within individuals over time.

Weight-Loss Drugs May Slow Biological Aging, Say Drugmakers

“Two years is a pretty strong effect, in my book,” Horvath said, adding that the data could provide “evidence that these GLP-1 drugs are actually what is known as geroprotectors, medications that slow or possibly even reverse biologic aging.” Steve Horvath, University of California, Los Angeles professor

However, Horvath also cautioned against broad assumptions. Clearly, the drugs have many benefits in obese people, but I did not yet see sufficient evidence that they will benefit skinny people, he stated. Researchers at the ARDD conference noted that these findings are currently lab estimates and do not prove that patients will live longer or avoid age-related diseases. They emphasized that readers cannot conclude these drugs act as a fountain of youth based on current evidence.

Ongoing Research and Future Studies

The federal research agency ARPA-H has committed up to $38 million toward new projects designed to test these hypotheses. One study, led by the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, is scheduled to begin in 2027 and will evaluate the effects of semaglutide and other medications on healthy adults aged 60 to 75. Additionally, the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston is currently enrolling adults between 55 and 70 for an ARPA-H-funded study on tirzepatide.

Photo: Yahoo Health

Safety Considerations and Practical Next Steps

While the potential for longevity is a subject of intense interest, health experts remind the public that GLP-1 drugs are FDA-approved specifically for diabetes, obesity, and related cardiovascular risks. These medications carry well-documented side effects, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and the loss of lean muscle mass. As of May 31, 2026, the FDA had received 990 adverse event reports linked to compounded semaglutide and over 730 related to compounded tirzepatide, prompting federal warnings against the use of unapproved or counterfeit versions of these drugs. Patients interested in the metabolic or aging-related effects of these medications should consult with a qualified healthcare professional to determine if a treatment plan is appropriate for their specific health needs.

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